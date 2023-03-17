Makarand Narwekar along with Blooume organizes a free health camp at Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blooume, a leading Homeopathy brand, recently organized a free health camp at Colaba's Machimar Nagar. The camp was conducted in association with Advocate and Former Colaba Corporator Ward 227 Makarand Narwekar and saw an overwhelming participation of more than 500 people from the locality. Makarand, an advocate by profession, dove into politics as he became the go-to person for development and a problem solver in his area. Makarand spreads his arms and adds more to his CSR portfolio by organizing and announcing social welfare programs benefiting children, youth and people of all groups for a better tomorrow.



The health camp that was organized at Colaba aimed at giving back to society, creating awareness about the benefits of Homeopathy and promoting overall health and wellness among the community. The event began in the morning which continued till the end of the day where the local residents from different age groups participated in the camp. The camp offered free health check-ups, consultations on Immunity, Indigestion, Flu, Cough, Cold and Body Ache with expert homeopathic doctors, and distribution of free homeopathic medicines to the patients.



Commenting on the health camp Makarand Narwekar said, "Working for the people has always given immense pleasure. This is a collaborative effort taken by the residents of Colaba. I am glad the people benefited out of this initiative. Looking forward to working on more such Initiatives."





Pranav Batra, MD of Blooume, added, "Life is an echo, all comes back, so give the world the best you've got, And the best will come back to you. The main purpose of this camp is to give back to the society while creating awareness among the people about Homeopathic medicines that are completely free from side effects. We saw a great response amongst the residents of Colaba who have been really cooperative. We would like to thank Makarand sir who is like minded and always ready to collaborate for the people and a noble cause. He helped us conduct this camp. We pledge to come up with more such camps where we can educate and make people more aware about the benefits of Homeopathy."

Makarand has also been a part of the most renowned art festivals in Colaba ward, namely, the Kala Ghoda Art Festival and the Urban Art Festival, conveying his interest in art and culture. The Kala Ghoda Art Festival is an annual festival held everywhere where artists from across the country come and showcase their talent with entertaining performances and art. Carrying a legacy, the festival has been conducted for more than two decades. The Urban Art Festival is also another festival that has been booming in the past few years. The beautification of Sassoon Docks increased visitors' footfall, transforming Colaba from just another place to become the new art capital of Mumbai.



The residents of Colaba have always been vocal and given their testimony on how Makarand has been a people person who has led from the front. The pedestrians in Cuffe Parade found an easier way to walk in the area as a new promenade from the President Hotel to Machimar Nagar has been constructed. The idea was firmly seeded and contributed by Makarand and his elder brother Rahul Narwekar, who are appreciated for their immense dedication and vision towards the constant development of improving the lives of the commoners. The first section in front of Suraksha Garden is completed with stunning heritage lights.



The health camp was highly appreciated by the local community and many people expressed their gratitude for the initiative taken by Pranav Batra and team of Blooume in association with Advocate Makarand Narwekar. The event not only helped the people to get access to quality healthcare for the people but also, they got to know about the benefits of Homeopathy.

