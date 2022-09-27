Make a career in semi-permanent makeup industry (PMU)

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): Semi - Permanent makeup is a word that is becoming more and more familiar in the beauty industry. As the public is becoming more educated on these procedures, their popularity is increasingly growing as a market favorite. Semi-permanent makeup procedures, sometimes referred to as PMU (permanent makeup) is expanding throughout India and the demand for skilled technicians has never been higher. Semi-permanent makeup itself has evolved from its primitive roots. Current trends and procedures can accomplish a wide variety of results that clients are seeking. Like any industry, it's essential that you choose the right training. Your training and proficiency will be the direct cause of your success or your failure.

This market boom is giving lots of opportunities to not only individuals in the beauty industry but also newcomers who are interested in becoming a part of this growing field. For salon owners, adding semi-permanent makeup procedures as an offered service is a no-brainer. These high-return services are an excellent way to increase revenues from your current client base and attract new clients without having to invest in costly machinery and technology. An investment in your staff will not only pay for itself but can produce a positive return in a very short period. The same also applies to individuals who are already in the beauty industry and freelancers. Becoming a trained semi-permanent technician can provide you with opportunities to not only increase your own billable services but with the right training, you could easily market yourself for a position in a higher-end salon offering niche expertise that is highly sought after.

Semi-permanent makeup is also becoming an interest for those who are wanting a major life change. This phenomenon is the most interesting as these individuals are not in the beauty industry but are salary employees from various sectors. Individuals who have studied for the current field where they are employed moving up corporate ladders gaining desirable salaries and titles. These individuals are seeking fulfillment, challenges, and desires to escape the regular day-to-day grind. The desire to be their own boss and control their own future. Raman Chohan, Co-owner, Victress Beauty Academy is one of these individuals. She chose to walk away from a salary, a designation, and a future with one of the top banks in Canada that many would kill for. This is a decision that she has not regretted even once as it has given her the freedom and joy I have always wanted in a business. A master in permanent makeup she has learned the trick of the trades from some of the world's best instructors. Dedicated to mastering the craft, she embarked on a year-long journey of studying internationally renowned artists and mastering the craft.



Victress Beauty Academy has bought the latest technological innovation for customers looking for long-term makeup solutions and the best results. The academy offers hands-on training, global techniques, and treatment in semi-permanent makeup applications. It prides itself on offering state-of-the-art semi-permanent training services that are safe and adhere to the highest standards of hygiene. Guests are treated in a relaxed and cozy environment. The training is split between theory & fundamentals, hands-on experience, live demo, and completed by working on live models. Some of the courses and services introduced at the new facility include microblading, combination brows, ombre powder brows, lip blush, and lip correction.

