Make your career move in Fashion Law with these industry ready courses offered online

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/GPRC): The fashion industry is rapidly changing. New challenges and new opportunities arise daily, and the need for understanding legal issues becomes more important than ever.

The complexity of fashion industry has exponentially increased and new relevant matters are arising from a legal perspective due to globalisation and the subsequent internationalisation of brands, the introduction of e-commerce and social networks and the increasing competitiveness amongst the well-established fashion houses (amongst them but also amongst emergent new local brands that are trying to find their spot into the market).

As pioneers in Fashion Law, the team at Fashion Law Journal is working towards creating professionally trained legal workforce for the Fashion industry and making fashion stakeholders informed about the legal challenges with possible solutions.

Fashion Law Journal and Legal Desire announced 2 Professional Courses i.e, One month Certificate and 3 Months Diploma in Fashion Law. With an emphasis on practical insights, the unique learning experience will provide students with the key understanding of legal issues in fashion industry, guide to starting a fashion brand from scratch, supply chain management in fashion, compliances, contracts in fashion, rights of fashion stakeholders, intellectual property protection and monetisation, marketing and promotion, taking brand global, ecommerce, data privacy, AI, Metaverse and other insights necessary to manage a fashion brand.

"Our courses are comprehensive, results-driven program that incorporates a wide range of fashion & legal expertise with practical skills that can be put to immediate use. The Course is offered in English with the opportunity to participate in live sessions and virtual group activities. During the learning journey, a great panel of renown guest faculty from fashion & legal industry will guide participants through in-depth modules - with expert facilitators on hand to answer any questions and respond to comments. The courses are completely practical with activities and assignments including setting up a mock fashion business, writing fashion business plan, marketing plan, supply chain, IP, franchising plan, drafting contracts, etc with one-on-one instructor sessions.", said Anuj Kumar, Founder - Fashion Law Journal.



"We have over 200+ alumni which includes fashion business owners, designers, fashion professionals, lawyers, fashion and law students, academicians, content creators, etc. They are successfully applying learned insights in practice." , he added.

The course students are provided course planner workbook, fashion brand checklists, handbooks, guide to fashion law book, contracts and fashion business plans templates and more resources.

Enrollment with limited spots is now open for both Certificate and Diploma Courses. For more information or to sign up visit: www.legaldesire.academy/fashionlaw

Fashion Law Journal is an exclusive publication covering the legal landscape of the fashion industry, guiding fashion industry stakeholders about the legal issues, case studies, fashion DIY, fashion brands, guides to make a career in fashion law, and more.

With this publication, FLJ aims to aware stakeholders of the Fashion Industry about legal issues and also to bring the legal fraternity one step closer to them by bringing to their notice the challenges faced by the fashion industry which can be sorted by the intervention of Fashion Legal Consultants.

