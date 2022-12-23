Make your Video Production Engaging with Mine R8 4G Bonding Video Switcher by Sky Wire Broadcast

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/SRV): Sky Wire Broadcast (importer of audio-video & broadcast equipment) has once again set a new standard by introducing a portable wireless Mine-R8 4G Bonding Video Switcher, in collaboration with MiNe Media (Manufacturer of video streaming products).

It has a simple interface design and friendly buttons to operate, making the live broadcast more convenient. Easy to use and install, this video switcher is ideal for high-quality live streaming through RTMP/RTMPS/RTSP directly to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and more.

Equipped with video switching capabilities, this R8 4G Bonding Video switcher lets you stream or record your videos from multi-cameras and switch between them for creating professional-quality video content. Simultaneously combined with up to 5 network links, it does not let your video be limited. This bonding switcher features an independent audio and video processing chip, high-resolution audio input and 4-channel mixing output.

Apart from this, picture-in-picture live streaming can also be easily done, like "you can move any single source to PIP window position or zoom the PIP window, by clicking directly on PIP icon located upper left corner." Easy to operate, Mine-R8 4 G Bonding Video Switcher can be controlled and monitored remotely, thanks to its M-Live App remote control. Also, it comes with an internal rechargeable battery that allows you continuous outdoor streaming for up to 3-4 hours.

With a smaller size and lightweight but rich functions, Mine-R8 4G Bonding Video Switcher meets the requirements of various live events, from presentations to live sports. This 7-inch touch screen is perfect for those who want professional features with great-quality pictures. If you want to create high-quality live streams or videos with no hassle, then MiNe Media's live streaming products by Sky Wire Broadcast can help you out there.

Key Features:

7-inch Touch Screen

2 SIM/Wi-Fi/Ethernet/USB Dongle

Video Switchable



Portable to carry

H.264 (RTMP/RTMPS), H.265 (RTSP), support 1080p60/50/30/25; 1080i60/50; 720p60/50/30/25

Simultaneously bond up to 5 network links including support for 2* 4G LTE cellular or 1* USB Dongle, Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

Internal rechargeable battery provides up to 3-4 hours of continuous streaming.

One of India's leading providers of high-quality products, Sky Wire Broadcast Pvt. Ltd. is devoted to offering the best-in-class solutions for different industries. Founded with a focus to provide high-quality broadcast equipment in 2012, Avnish Kumar Singh has plans to expand its horizon of services in the Indian and international markets, by introducing new advanced technologies. With an engaging customer base, Sky Wire Broadcast continues to provide the latest technology in this domain at affordable costs.

For more information about the company, please go to: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/

For product details, visit: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/product-page/mine-r8-4g-bonding-video-switcher

