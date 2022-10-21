Making every smile count - Roadcast launches a unique Diwali campaign to celebrate delivery personnel

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/GPRC): The slight nip in the air, the twinkling lights and the celebrations, Diwali is all about making memories.

Amidst these festivities, what's better is that ringing doorbell that tells you that your order is here! That's the smile that most defines festivities. For us at Roadcast that is what we aim for.

As a company that facilitates deliveries, we have always believed in our tagline - 'We make every mile count' but this Diwali season we are making every 'Smile' Count and this campaign goes beyond just deliveries to celebrate the delivery personnel with a surprise. We are making them smile who usually are the ones to deliver smiles!

Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Jain, Co Founder of Roadcast said, "Delivery boys are one of the most important people during festivities. We celebrate all festivals with our families and friends, but it's them who make it all possible. Whether it is delivering food or gifts, these guys make us smile and help us spread it. This Diwali, all we wanted to do was to make them feel special and share our happiness with them".

For the campaign, we ordered from various Q-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, etc. The delivery boys who came to deliver our orders were then welcomed into our office amidst cheers from our whole team. The idea was to celebrate Diwali with them and make it special for them. There was celebration and games and each delivery person irrespective of whether they were winning at a game was gifted with a cash prize and a Diwali gift.



This short campaign video captures the excerpts from this beautiful campaign. The surprise, excitement and smiles of the delivery personnel helped us make 'Every Smile Count' with this Diwali campaign.

Roadcast, an end-to-end supply chain management solutions provider, was founded in 2015. Vishal Jain, Anshul Jain, and Rahul Mehra started this Delhi-based SaaS company as a technology provider for logistics enterprises. Roadcast closed a round of USD 250,000 in an angel round of funding from high-net worth individuals from the United Arab Emirates in March 2018 and raised Series A USD 2 Mn from Jubilant Foodworks in July 2022.

Roadcast's technology can be applied to businesses offering food delivery, logistics & transportation, electric mobility, and courier & parcel delivery. Roadcast is one of the only technology enterprises that provides a highly comprehensive platform that combines the power of IoT for vehicle tracking and a seamlessly connected driver application for delivery uberization.

Link to the campaign:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6zmPtFkWIE

