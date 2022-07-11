Makoba Pens launches its exclusive Boutique for Limited Edition Pens at GK1, Delhi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Makoba, an importer, distributor and retailer of premium pens, is launching India's first Limited Edition Pen Boutique which will have some of the finest and exquisite pens on display.

These collectible pens are a worthy investment and could also be a part of your heirloom collection. Apart from the limited edition pens, the store will also focus on premium accessories. The new store is open from July 10 at Greater Kailash 1, one of the most sought after address in Delhi.

Makoba, headquartered at Chennai, is a decade-old name in the world of branded premium pens in India. Currently, the company operates three stores - one each at Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad. The Limited Edition boutique would be its fourth store in India.

Makoba started in Chennai as a specialized stationery store in 2009 by partners Nitesh Jain and Sripal Jain. With a background of family-run business managing imports and distribution of stationery for over four decades, Makoba was an offshoot into mainstream luxury retailing of writing instruments.

Makoba has created a niche in the luxury fountain pen industry and undoubtedly has the largest and finest collection of premium pens in India. With over 40+ international brands showcased at its stores, there are over 2000+ options to select from.



Some of the prominent international brands displayed at Makoba are Montblanc, Montegrappa, Namiki, Leonardo, Aurora, Taccia, Caran D Ache and Pelikan. Apart from these, they also showcase two popular Indian fountain pen brands Lotus and Ranga.

In the words of Sripal Jain, Partner at Makoba, "The pen Connoisseurs in India are increasingly looking out for Limited Edition pens like never before and we at Makoba are very excited to be their trusted partners. We have successfully launched a number of international brands in India to mainly cater to this increasing demand for luxury pens."

Donesh Jain, Partner, adds on to say, "We are celebrating the store launch with the launch of "The Batman", a Limited Edition Fountain Pen by Montegrappa, Italy. These pens are limited to 330 pieces globally. Pre-Bookings have started and some premium serial numbers are already taken. The first pen that came to India would be on display for a week before being shipped to our other stores for showcasing to customers.

Makoba, an award winning pen store is the go-to destination for original premium pens in India. If you haven't been to Makoba, you haven't seen the world of pens.

For more on pens visit their stores or visit online at: www.makoba.com.

To reach out to Sripal Jain call at +91 98840 01991.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

