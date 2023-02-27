Malaika Arora graces the Inauguration Ceremony of Raheja Developer's 'World of Plots' Event

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned face of Bollywood, Malaika Arora graced the inauguration ceremony of NCR-based realty developer Raheja Developers' event, World of Plots 1 ka 2 Mega Sale. The event was held on 25th February at India Rashtra, Sector 88A, Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The company has come up with a World of Plots 1 ka 2 Mega Sale offer for investors starting on 25th February and ending on 28th February.

The scheme will allow investors to book and buy DDJAY plots, Shop-cum-Offices (SCOs), Farmlands, and Residential Plots of its various projects. They can pay 25 per cent of the selling amount and settle the rest of the payable amount after possessions.



The event saw a gathering of many people, which comprised of investors, key media members, and notable members of the real estate industry. Talking about the event, Nayan Raheja said, "We were happy to welcome Malaika Arora as the Chief Guest of the opening day of our World of Plots offer launch event. We saw great enthusiasm from the investors' end located in high-end locations of Gurugram. We are also exhilarated that the event gave us an opportunity to reconnect with our old investors and also establish ties with new ones."

Raheja Developers is a renowned real estate company which has completed almost 4 decades of establishment this year. The majority of its projects are located in Gurugram. The Group has time and again come up with lucrative offers for its investors to bolster customer engagement and provide them with a fine living experience.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

