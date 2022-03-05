Malaisha Ranglani and Aman Malhotra's new song Ankhiyan Dunali will make you groove to its trippy music

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/ATK): Among several divisions of entertainment, music videos stand out as having a special place. Don't they? The 3-5 minute songs urge us to ignite our emotions and slide into our own imaginary world. One such song that will make you shake your legs along with your companion is Ankhiyan Dunali. The song, which stars Malaisha Ranglani and Aman Malhotra, is gaining popularity among the youth.

Released under the banner of Jam Productions India, the song truly exemplifies the feeling of love at first sight. The music for this love anthem was given by the multi-talented Rohan Raghani. He has also carried out the direction and editing of the song. The song is produced by Jharna Ranglani and groovy hook steps are choreographed by Natya Social.

Jam Production's music video illustrates the engrossing chemistry between Malaisha and Aman. This teen romance story is captivating so many youngsters as they find this song highly relatable. Ankhiyan Dunali is yet another romantic song that will compel you to join the dance floor and immerse yourself in the la-la land of your fantasy world.

Ankhiyan Dunali is Malaisha's debut project and marks the inception of her journey as an entertainer. She is already famous on social media channels for her dance videos and reels. This young girl is always trending on the internet for her stupefying choreography.



Talking about her first project, this novice actor says, "I still remember the first day when we commenced the shooting for Ankhiyan Dunali, and today this great response makes me feel overwhelmed. Since it was my foremost project, I had to give more than my best. The whole shoot was full of new learning, and I'm looking forward to more such projects."

The whole team of Ankhiyan Dunali is pleased by the love showered on their piece of art. Expressing her feelings, producer Jharna Ranglani said, "I'm gratified that our labour of love is being watched and liked. We have put our hearts and sweat into the making of this video. Discerning the success of one project motivates us to make many more."

For every individual who has been subjected to the feeling of love at first sight, Jam Production's new song is for you. We wish more success to the entire team of AnkhiyanDunali.

Youtube video link: https://youtu.be/RfxRlBrEQt0

