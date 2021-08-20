M&E major Rainshine Global diversifies to target India, US markets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Media and entertainment firm Rainshine Global will launch four new fintech businesses targeting global markets including India and the United States.

The company is raising over 150 million dollars (about Rs 1,114 crore) to fuel expansion and aims to uniquely combine original content, media financing and blockchain technologies.

Its new fintech offerings include digital tokens, media credit, a premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platform and digital assets research and advisory services (DARA). The offerings will be anchored by RainBlox, the company's proprietary blockchain platform.

Using a smart contracts module, Rainshine said it is also standardising financing and payment processes in the media and entertainment industry that have been overly complex traditionally. It seeks to enhance trust and transparency for investors, content creators and producers.

Rainshine's digital tokens will be launched under the AISTRA coin brand and will be a first-of-its-kind investment vehicle designed to raise 100 million dollars to finance, distribute and trade new original content productions, and list at global Alternative Trading System (ATS) exchanges.

The company will also launch two new subsidiaries under the banner of Rainshine Media CreditTech, one each for India and the United States, to offer credit solutions to the media and entertainment industry.



Rainshine is raising 50 million dollars combining both new equity as well as credit lines from leading financial institutions to initially develop the media credit business and later add DeFi (decentralised finance) tech solutions to broaden the pool of investors.

A new platform called RainshineDiFa (direct-to-fans) will provide both a white-labeled solution plus bolt-on to other global PVOD platforms or provide content developers a one-stop gateway to a global audience with fully baked digital marketing, payment, e-commerce and audience interaction solutions.

As new fintech and blockchain technologies collide with the traditional and the new streaming-driven entertainment industry, industry players will need considerable support to comprehend, evaluate, and exploit new opportunities.

Rainshine said the DARA group will work closely with industry players to help them develop and launch new products globally and ensure that they achieve their fullest potential.

"Media and entertainment is positioned to become a three trillion dollar globally-connected industry by 2030," said Rainshine founder and CEO Neeraj Bhargava.

"Riding on the second wave of digital disruption, we want to build a future-ready company that not only champions the stories that creators want to tell their audiences but also alleviates their pain points on financing, distribution, and retaining the fair share of their creations," he said.

