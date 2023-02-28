MANA Projects reveals its new brand identity

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): MANA Projects, a Bengaluru-based real estate firm renowned for striking that rare balance between convenience, comfort, and natural surroundings, has rebranded itself as MANA with 'Live Brilliantly' being its new tagline.

MANA has been outperforming competition due to its well-organized market presence, robust and broad portfolio, simplified manufacturing capabilities, and cost-effectiveness. In order to raise awareness, the new brand identity aims to fortify ties between its stakeholders, including its employees, homebuyers, suppliers and contractors, through a new outlook for the next journey of MANA. The company aims to be a real estate brand that blends in nature, dream spaces with imagination to engineer future-forward homes for the next generation homebuyer.

MANA has been founded by D. Kishore Reddy, a visionary by his own right. Reddy, who is the CMD of MANA, says, "The new brand brings to life our commitment to offer our 5000+ happy customers a sense of pride for creating their dream space. Additionally, the rebranding will contribute to foster stronger cross-functional synergy. This guarantees that our core values of customer centricity, caring, innovation, and excellence are the centre of everything."

The transition reflects the company's vision of 'imagineering' the future with a blend of fancy and engineering to build dream spaces that exceed expectations. Offering and creating landmarks "ahead of time" has always required disruptive thinking and persistently challenging the status quo with fresh concepts. The efficient manufacturing processes, strong and broad portfolio, organised working practices, and cost-effectiveness equip MANA with a decisive edge to stay ahead of competition.

MANA wants to establish itself as a specialised and rapidly growing real estate brand. The mission of MANA is to build dream spaces for customers, shareholders and associates with quality, creativity and passion, with the vision to be recognised as a premier construction company delivering value with an unwavering commitment to quality, integrity and greater value. The core value of the MANA brand is its commitment to constant improvement that is necessary at high levels of performance.

To showcase that Mana is a customer-centric brand that is responsible, nature-friendly and convenience-oriented, the brand designs spaces with a very high degree of natural elements that make living close to nature a reality.

Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd. is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by D Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building and developing standard apartments, luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional designs and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers.

The company has fine-tuned the art of merging imagination with engineering to build dream spaces that far outstrips the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction and infrastructure.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)