Manan Kairpal conferred with Most Dynamic Young Entrepreneur of the Year at Brands Impact - Golden Glory Awards 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Youth model and inspiring entrepreneur, 27-year-old Manan Kairpal is the Founder of The Corporate Bag, and one of the youngest recipients of the Golden Glory Awards this year.

Right in his early 20s, Manan found himself next in line for carrying forward his father's legacy and continuing the already well-settled family business. Little did the world know that the young boy had something entirely different up his sleeve - a vision that has today earned him much appreciation and many awards from all corners of the world.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years. These awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements.

Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Manan said, "This is the proud moment of my professional career. I feel really appreciated and valued to receive this award. This award will help me remain more focused and dedicated to my work. Thanks a lot Brand Impact for your appreciation."

Nothing short of a role model, Manan was quick to start experimenting and looking for inspiration from his early 20s itself. In this quest, he landed in Dubai, UAE, leaving a flourishing family business behind and taking up a sales job. Stepping out of his comfort zone, away from the convenience and warmth of his home, the hardships that Manan faced brought him closer to realizing his dreams, and he soon embarked upon establishing a one-stop solution for all corporate needs back in his homeland.

In no time at all, Manan's venture gained huge popularity among SMEs, as well as big names like Paytm, Panasonic, Airtel, and Castrol. Manan's The Corporate Bag boasts of collaboration with over 117 new companies in 2021 alone and offers them over 1000+ products across multiple locations throughout India. No wonder, the young entrepreneur has received a number of accolades from all corners, including Best Startup Idea by BNI in 2019, Youth Endeavor Award by JP Group in 2017, and more.

The company that had started with a mere budget of 50,000 rupees has today transpired into a multi-crore venture, with plans of branching out into other diverse fields such as waste recycling. Manan's journey from an individual salesman to heading a team of 1500+ employees within a few years is incredible for sure, and so is his grit to dream bigger and do better with each passing day.

