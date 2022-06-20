Manas Ranjan Majhi, Director of Majhi Group, honoured with 'The Indian Achievers Award 2022'

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/SRV): Manas Ranjan Majhi, Founder & Executive Director of Majhi Group, has been honoured as "Entrepreneur of the year, 2022" by the prestigious Indian Achievers' Forum, for his achievement and contribution in Nation Building.

Majhi Group is a New York based staffing and recruiting firm run by Manas Ranjan Majhi, an Indian entrepreneur. Majhi Group is a 100 per cent remote company and the first to operate globally.

The award was presented to Manas in a virtual ceremony by Harish Chandra, President & Director of The Indian Achivers' Forum. The forum states, "the aim behind felicitation is to reocgnize the outstanding achievements by groups and individuals that directly or indirectly impact socio-economic welfare of India".

This award recognised Manas' work in the field of revolutionising staffing services and the human first approach of recruiting, across the globe. Alongside several businesses established in the covid lockdown in 2021, Manas looks at Majhi Group as an opportunity to give back to the society, with all his learnings and resources.

On receiving the award, Majhi commented, "I'm truly honored and humbled by this great recognition. We're overjoyed that our consistent efforts are making a noticeable difference in the society."

Manas Majhi has been in the staffing industry for over 5 years now. Prior to his entrepreneurial journey he has worked for companies like American Express, Synpulse Management Consulting and Spartoi Group.





For the last two years, Manas has been working towards building Majhi Group as a staffing solution that focuses beyond the resume-tossing culture, and takes a human-centric approach to the practice of recruitment.

Majhi further added, "According to a recent report from analyst Gartner, businesses think that talent shortage is the biggest barrier to the adoption of 64 per cent of new technologies. Post pandemic, the job market globally is all the more vulnerable and needs notable efforts. At Majhi Group we focus mainly in IT recruiting and strive to support innovation-led businesses. I believe nation building heavily depends on technological development and innovation. Human capital is one of the most critical factors in this process. We are just trying to fill that gap, with the most humane approaches."

During his entrepreneurial journey, he aims at driving a socio-economic change by solving human capital problems for entrepreneurs of every stage, especially start-ups.



Majhi further expressed his gratitude over receiving the honour and said "We picked up a social problem and tried to solve it in the best possible way. Over the years, we have witnessed that most startups fail because there's a huge mismatch between the job roles and the talents' profiles. Getting the best talent to work for a start-up has its own set of challenges. At Majhi group, we are trying to solve that. As per CNBC reports, a March survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that a record-high 42 per cent of start-up owners had job openings that could not be filled. This hints towards how the talent acquisition process around the world is witnessing a cultural shift, especially with the rising start-up ecosystem."

Taking the journey forward, Manas aims to continue working towards bringing a cultural, social & operational shift in talent acquisition ecosystem.

