Manav Rachna honoured with prestigious Sports Awards at the TURF 2022 and India Sports Awards of FICCI

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manav Rachna Educational Institutions have been a frontrunner in promoting sports among the youth, and preparing them for the national and international platforms.

The spirit has been recognized by various national and international bodies. Very recently, at the 11th edition of FICCI's Global Sports Summit, TURF 2022 and India Sports Awards of FICCI, Director for Sports at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, Dronacharya Awardee and Former Ranji Cricketer Sarkar Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award of the year.

At the same event, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-14 Faridabad was honoured with the 'Best School Promoting Sports' Award in recognition of the efforts invested in offering international-level sports facilities to students and producing competent sportspersons.



The awards were presented in the august presence of Chief Guest- Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; Sanjog Gupta, Chairperson, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI and Head - Sports, Disney Star; Dr. Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI and Co-Chair, Sports and Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI; Manika Batra, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee; Smt. Anju Bobby George, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Awardee; Gautam Gambhir, former Indian Cricketer and Lok Sabha MP; and Mithali Raj, Former Captain, Indian Women's National Cricket Team.

Expressing his delight, Dr Amit Bhalla said, "Manav Rachna has a strong sports-centric culture and curriculum that aims to harness the power of our youth. In acknowledgement of the monumental contribution of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) in the identification and nurturing of the sports talent of the country over the past 25 years, the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2021 was bestowed upon MREI by the Honorable President of India. And the recognitions that we have been honored with at the TURF 2022, strengthen our belief in our initiatives and motivate us to provide opportunities to the youth to optimize their potential, and give the nation another set of Olympians."

At TURF 2022, UNESCO also launched its joint publication, "More Than a Game" which highlights the key themes addressed by the sports for development sector in India, including youth empowerment, gender equality, education, and well-being.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

