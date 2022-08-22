Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14 Faridabad becomes the first school in Faridabad to be bestowed with QS I-Gauge Overall Diamond Rating

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14 Faridabad, a part of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, has been awarded the prestigious QS I-GAUGE overall DIAMOND rating for Indian schools which evaluates the performance of the institutions over a wide range of criteria.

The evaluation is done in the light of the school education system in India and deduces a school's areas of excellence and scope of improvement. MRIS 14 has proved its paramount supreme leadership in the field of Knowledge and Futuristic Education by receiving an overall Diamond rating.

Dr Amit Bhalla - Vice President, MREI; Deepika Bhalla - Executive Director, MRIS 14; Sanyogita Sharma - Director MRIS; and Mamta Wadhwa - Director Principal, MRIS 14 congratulated and appreciated the team for this unique feat in the field of Education.

Based on their independent performance in the audits, the institutions are awarded a badge, which reflects their accomplishment.

Dr Amit Bhalla quoted, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, for us therefore, is not an act, but a habit. The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach our full potential - these are the keys that make us do ordinary things extraordinarily well."

Sanyogita Sharma highlighted, "Our hard work, determination, perseverance, patience, perennial pursuit of knowledge has proved that we are the best!"

Mamta Wadhwa addressed the staff and implored the students to explore the multifarious options available to them through different world class facilities made available to them and continuously surge ahead in the galaxy of excellence.



A brand incorporated in India as a private sector endeavor that specializes in rating schools and higher educational institutions, QS I-GAUGE combines the global expertise, experience, and reputation of UK based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), with the profound insights of dignitaries from the Indian Education Sector. Depending not only on the data submitted by the institution, but also on anonymous survey responses from students, faculties, and alumni, the institutions are awarded bronze, silver, gold, diamond, or platinum badges based on their performance.

QS I-GAUGE rating includes the parameters that are expected to be significant to the functioning of every institution offering education in India. Specialized criteria include a range of parameters optional to every institution participating in the audit and highlight the strength of the school in a specific area.

Through a thorough and authentic assessment, the organization evaluated our school's numerous and exceptional roles in terms of competency development, the teaching and learning process, social responsibility and sensitization, e-learning, and skill development, and duly granted the prestigious "Diamond" badge to MRIS, Faridabad, Sector 14.

Under individual category sections, the school has received 'Platinum' rating for E-Learning, Health & Safety, Resources & Facilities, Teaching & Learning and Competency Development; 'Diamond' rating for Skill Development and Social Responsibility & Sensitisation; and 'Gold' rating as an Academic Facilitator.

Manav Rachna International Schools spread across India in 5 cities viz. Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram, Mohali and Ludhiana have emerged as a Global Leader on the platform of Education.

With state-of-art infrastructure with certified green buildings, world class sports infrastructure - the QS I-GAUGE rating is an acknowledgement of the contributions made by MRIS to the stewardship of the current global trends and an inquiry-based pedagogy. Yet again, we have proved that innovative pedagogy and an evolved curriculum are the hallmarks of a contemporaneously relevant institution.

Admissions for session 2023-24 are now open for Bloomz (1.6 - 2.6 Years) to Grade 11 at Manav Rachna International School - Sector 14, Faridabad.

