Manch achieves ISO 27001 certification of Information Security Management System

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Manch, the zero code SaaS platform to manage enterprise external stakeholders, is now ISO 27001 certified.

ISO 27001 provides guidelines for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) and is considered to be the gold standard when it comes to information security. The certification is a testimony to the meticulous security process and practices which the company and employees have been following ever since its inception.

The auditing team evaluated the entire organization--to certify that the systems, facilities, people, and infrastructure uphold the best practices established by the ISO.

Such certifications allow Manch to deepen the trust and security factor when it comes to dealing with privacy and risk in enterprises.

"Manch is fully committed to protecting the customers data in compliance with local and global regulations. ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the highest security control and practices that enable the customers to trust Manch to keep organizational data secure. We are committed to uphold the high standards our customers deserve. Obtaining this certification is a true validation of our commitment to and investments in maintaining the highest security standards for our customers and employees," says Suresh Anantpurkar, Founder and CEO, Manch.



With over 40+ clients in the Indian market, Manch today is revolutionizing the way organizations interact with their external stakeholders. Manch complements the ERP/CRM/HR or any other enterprise application by providing a seamless interaction of the external world with the organization's internal ecosystem. Apart from the world's leading beverages company, Manch works closely with other industry leaders like Dunzo, NetAmbit, Paytm Money, PharmEasy, Swiggy, Xiaomi and many more.

The certification was performed by BQSR - a globally recognized ISO Certification body with a specialized wide pool of auditors and technical experts to conduct audits.

The certificate is active and can be verified by visiting the certification website https://bqsrcert.com/ and in the Check Certificate section enter the name Manch Technologies and certificate number 'BQSR20213'.

Manch is a high impact SaaS platform focused on digitalising interactions of enterprises with their external stakeholders like customers, vendors, contractors, business partners, job applicants, etc. Manch accelerates and completes the digital transformation journey of any enterprise that has the need to engage with a large volume of external stakeholders, has paper-based, rules-driven transactions and workflows, or business-statutory compliance, risk-fraud minimisation needs in such engagement. The platform offers a configurable business set-up and is industry-function agnostic.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

