Maneesh Media along with International University of Vedic Wellness showcased a remarkable Book Launch & Women's Day Celebration event of the Year!!

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/Target Media): Maneesh Media along with International University of Vedic Wellness unveiled a spectacular event to commemorate the International Women's Day celebration and the launch of Maneesh Media's new book, "India Calling 2022" on March 8th, 2022 at the Marriot in Hoffman Estates, IL.

India Calling 2022 is a new book celebrating India's Prime Minister, Modiji's mother Heeraben Modi who is 102 years of age! This book also depicts the 113 magnificent foreign trips of the Indian Prime Minister Modiji and the outcome of those trips during his leadership

The International Women's Day is celebrated across the world to honor the remarkable hard work and achievements of women in every field. This extraordinary event also acknowledged women's empowerment by honoring the significant efforts of women to make the world a better place to live in. A life of dignity is the birthright of every woman. Women's empowerment is key to advancing the development of every country. Empowered women contribute to the health and productivity of whole families and communities and improved prospects for the next generation.

Dr. Mrs. Santosh Kulshrestha Kumar - Founding Executive Director, of Metropolitan Asian Family Services, Universal Metro Asian Services, and International University of Vedic Wellness, along with Mr. Chandmal Kumawat - Chairman of Maneesh Media partnered and made possible this historic event. Dr. Mrs, Kumar was named as "Mother Theresa of Chicago" for her dedication to fulfilling the needs of the downtrodden and her selfless community service for more tha 40 years. Through her organizations, Dr. Mrs. Kumar has Established a proven successful multi, disciplinary pathway to the empowerment of Seniors Citizens over the past 30 years. Mrs. Kumar has provided a broad framework for collective action for senior citizens to nurture their innate talents, enrich their groundbreaking ideas and engage in innovative experiences which has become a global model. She has achieved this by providing critically needed services to multiethnic senior citizen population especially the Indian diaspora with employment opportunities, creating more than 5,000 jobs per year, homecare services to over 5,000 homebound seniors mostly Indian diaspora every year by integrating state of art technology with a human touch in this digital age. Her model of service is being replicated in several parts of the world including India. Mrs Santosh Kumar who established a global network and a functional platform, took painstaking efforts to propagate and promote Indias Prime Minister Modi New India in USA and India. Mrs Santosh Kumar motivated and sensitized the Indian Americans and the gatekeepers of minority communities in India to Prime Minister Modi's Vision for Development of all. Mrs Santosh Kumar is a beacon of hope and lighthouse of service and care to the vulnerable Indian American Senior Population during this COVID 19 Pandemic!



Maneesh Media, whose slogan and punch line are 'Connecting Beyond Boundaries,' is located in Jaipur, Canada and the USA. The company was founded in 1999 in Jaipur, India, before it formed its base in New York, USA. Maneesh Media is a prestigious media company with a global presence, known for consistently releasing exclusive publications about successful Indians in India and abroad who have shown the courage to brave the stormy seas, venturing into the unknown in search of the calmer, more colorful, and soothing underwaters. Of the 46 coffee table books that Maneesh Media has presented to the world, two publications were released by Former US President Bill Clinton during his visit to India in the year 2000. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released two publications of Maneesh Media, one when he visited the US in 2014, and the other in 2016 when he visited Kenya.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by Dr. Mrs. Santosh Kumar, Mr. Neil Khot, Mr. Kishor Mehta, Acharya Rohit Joshi, Dr. Rakesh Asthana, Mr. Chandmal Kumawat and Ms. Marta Pereya. Roshita Pandey and Radhika Subramanian did a great job of compering. Dr. Mrs. Santosh Kumar began her welcoming speech by shedding light on the importance of women and encouraged every woman to stand for her rights. She soulfully thanked Mrs. Heeraben Modi for providing to the world such a treasure, Prime Minister Modiji! She greatly thanked Modiji for being an inspiration to all. She applauded Mrs. Kumawat for being the woman power behind her husband's success. Mr. Neil Khot, Mr. Kishor Mehta, Acharya Rohit Joshi, Dr. Rakesh Asthana, Mr. Chandmal Kumawat and Ms. Marta Pereya gave their speech as they applauded the woman around the world.

Madhura Sane charmed the crowd with her mesmerizing patriotic dance performance. Her grace and dance techniques were a treat to watch.

More than 50 women were recognized and honored as a mark of honor on Woman's Day for the outstanding work in their respective fields by presenting to them the book and Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav shawl. Following this lunch was served!

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

