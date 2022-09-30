Mangaluru's Nirmala Travels bags National Award for Best Domestic Tour Operator

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI/GPRC): A proud moment for Mangaloreans all over the world, Nirmala Travels, a travel agency based out of Mangalore bagged the "Best Domestic Tour Operator Award", at the National Tourism Awards Ceremony held on 27th September 2022 as a part of the World Tourism Day Celebrations at VignanBhavan, New Delhi.

The award was received by Vathika Pai, Head of Operations at Nirmala Travels, on behalf of the owners of Nirmala Travels and her parents, Nirmala Kamath and C. Upendra Kamath.

This well-deserved award comes to Nirmala Travels after having served in the Travel Industry for the last 50 years, promoting Indian tourism by handling around 19,000 passengers in 2018-19, North East tourism with 1200 tourists and Jammu & Kashmir tourism with 800 tourists.

"We're elated to be receiving this honour. This award is a result of my parent's vision and my team's endless commitment to service. Most importantly, we're extremely grateful to the lakhs of customers who have traveled with us over the last five decades and continue to choose us as their travel partners to create beautiful memories all over the world. We're very excited to see what the future holds for us", Vathika said on winning the award.

Nirmala Travels was founded in 1971 by Mangalore's travel enthusiast couple, Cholpady Upendra Kamath and C. NirmalaKamath, and is synonymous throughout India for coach tours and customized tours, both in India and abroad. They are known for being the first in Coastal Karnataka to have a travel agency of this kind.



The founders built Nirmala Travels with the vision of making it possible for everyone to visit any corner of the world through quality service in the field of tourism. Even today, they stand true to this mission by offering affordable coach tours and customized travel packages. Additionally, the team also offers assistance in the creation of passports, issuance of visas and more such services for the people.

Their network of branches & agents is spread all over Karnataka & its neighbouring states. With their own fleet of luxury coaches, Nirmala Travels specializes in handling special groups, leisure groups, honeymoon packages, family groups, and school groups and caters to any customized or tailor-made programs.

After witnessing a wonderful response over the years, they branched out and opened the doors to 'Vathika International' to help Indians travel around the globe. They specialize in customized domestic and international holidays to any destination, according to the travelers' budget, irrespective of the group size. They provide the best-in-class service to solo travellers, couples, families, students or even a delegation of corporates.

The award was presented by Sri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister for Tourism, Govt. of India and Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Tourism, Govt. of India, in the presence of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Nirmala Travels is recognized by the Government of India and Karnataka, Dept. of Tourism and accepted by all Nationalised and Non-nationalised Institutions for availing of LTC/LTF Facility. For further information, visit www.nirmalatravels.com

