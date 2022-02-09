Manglam Investment achieves multifold growth under the counsel of Managing Director Rushit Shah

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/ATK): A premier investment advisory started in 1982, Manglam Investment takes extensive pride in doubling up its growth in the financial year 2021-22 under the exemplary counsel of Rushit Shah, Managing Director, Manglam Investment.

The firm aims at making investing simpler, more understandable, and profitable. They have scaled up the growth through extensive support towards the economic development of nation and individuals by enabling personalised investment advisory and financial planning services to individual investors, corporate houses, institutional investors, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and High Networth Clients, among others.

For making bigger impact nationally and internationally, Rushit considers two pillars which are keys for the growth of the venture, including Zalak Shah who being a family member of the family is expert in financial calculations such as cash flow, amortization and any complex calculation and Jainish Shah, who has expertise in taking care of life and general insurance in the company.

Speaking about the growth and achievement, Rushit says, "Always follow the financial steps towards financial freedom of an individual. Step one is Risk - Before an individual steps into professional world, the first thought is to set goals for family be it education, marriage or retirement planning but what if family meets the uncertainty and fails to sustain the need so first step is to execute is term insurance, Step 2: COVID-19 Lockdown has impacted many lives and businesses, so here comes the next step - Contingency which urges to create emergency corpus which helps to sustain the basic necessities of individual for that Manglam Investment offers Mediclaim & guide creating a corpus and final step 3: As per the goal of an individual Manglam investment bifurcates the money into two separate asset class be it a fix income(bonds) or equities (mutual funds). Depending on the goals of individuals, Manglam investment guides their investors to deploy the money in the respective asset class.





The services provided by the firm have been appreciated by leading giants that includes BNI, JITO, Lions Club, Rotary Club and their work has been awarded and recognised by leading asset management companies which includes ICICI PRU AMC, HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, AXIS AMC, SBI AMC, and many more. Director Rushit is highly recognised because of his social contribution and have also been blessed by several cabinet ministers and spiritual leaders of this nation.

Rushit Shah, the young Managing Director of Manglam Investment has been setting a new standard in financial world now for over a decade. The journey of his life of devoting towards the financial world started in early days when family was hustling, and he was aspiring with the vision to become one of the top successful financial guides who can help people lift their standard of living and impact economic empowerment for the Nation. Post completing his studies in India, he went to London for further studies to acquire more clarity towards his vision of impacting the financial world. With a strong reason for serving the Nation he came back and today in just a decade he has served more than 20 states, 2 UT and more than 6 countries which include United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Oman, UAE and many more.

With a legacy of over 28 years, Manglam Investment scaled into needed heights by 2010 and then to scale it up furthermore nationally and internationally after Rushit started investing day and night into it. With a skilful mind and outstanding vision to leave a benchmark in the society, Rushit has joined hands with United First to work upon with all his experience on social projects contributing India towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. Manglam Investment envisions contributing to the betterment of the society and country at large through constant sustainable measures and transforming initiatives.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

