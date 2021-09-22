"Mangoes as a Metaphor" in L&T Mutual Fund's 'Investing Ke Aam Tarikey' campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): L&T Mutual Fund today announced the launch of a digital campaign titled 'Investing Ke Aam Tarikey' for creating awareness on the Flexi-cap fund category.

Using mangoes or 'Aam', the campaign aims to explain the characteristics of a Flexi-cap fund to investors, in a simple yet appealing way.

While mutual funds are broadly classified as Equity, Debt and Hybrid, between these three categories there are several sub-categories as well, that cater to different investment goals. Flexi-cap category in equities is one such category that has limited investors awareness and L&T Mutual Fund through this 30 second film, uses the sizes of mangoes (large, mid and small) to convey the characteristics of the fund, as this category invests in companies across the market capitalisation spectrum, i.e. large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

The objective of the campaign is to simplify, educate and create awareness about the Flexi-cap category in a way that will help investors connect the dots effortlessly.

"Who does not like mangoes?" says Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, L&T Mutual Fund, "Our digital campaign is aimed to reach out to investors and raise awareness around Flexi-cap funds as we have observed that the younger fraternity of investors often get confused between the various scheme sub-categories and their investment goals. In this regard, here through storytelling, mangoes are as a catchy metaphor to help investors understand the category of Flexi-cap funds.''

Kulkarni further added, "A Flexi-cap fund, by nature of the fund, aims to offer both value and growth to investors while striking a balance between risk and volatility in a single portfolio. Through this campaign, we aim to serve the dual purpose of educating investors as well as further building the category."

The fund house aims to reach out to working professionals (men and women between 21-45 years of age) across geographies through a well-rounded digital campaign including social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube - as well as through the Amazon app, FireTV, on financial news portals and digital contests.



Ankur Thakore, Chief Distribution Officer, L&T Mutual Fund said, "The campaign Investing Ke Aam Tarikey helps contextualise Flexi-cap fund features which involve investing in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks through one portfolio as opposed to only investing in single cap stocks. The idea was to take a simple situation that everyone is familiar in this case kids and mangoes, to drive the message, that even a child at home can easily pick up on a conversation and understand the fundamentals of Flexi-cap funds."

Flexi-cap schemes are open-ended dynamic equity schemes investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Fund managers can invest in high-growth, small-sized companies to benefit from high growth.

The TVC plays out in a mango orchard where two kids are seen picking out mangoes from the trees and stacking them in their respective baskets. While one of the kids enjoy filling only large mangoes in his basket claiming they are the best and when his 'Stacked Mango Tower' (pyramid) falls, he is corrected by the other kid. The other kid draws parallel between filling mangoes in a basket to investment choices in a portfolio. Like how one needs to pick large, mid- size and small mangoes while making a 'Tower' (pyramid), the film shows how flexibility in investing is achieved when we have different sized market cap stocks in a portfolio, which aims to benefits everyone.

L&T Investment Management Limited is a subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Limited and was incorporated on April 25, 1996. With a total AUM of more than INR 80,000 Cr. (as on September 13, 2021), our aim is to become the best value provider of investment solutions, across asset classes.

Our commitment to catering to different customers and a strong focus on creating value have resulted in a basket of 35 funds, which comprises 12 open-ended equity schemes, 12 open-ended debt/fixed income schemes, 5 hybrid schemes and 6 close-ended debt/fixed income schemes.

We believe the key to building wealth is a solid foundation, and therefore, when you invest with L&T Mutual Fund, you invest in happiness for the long term.

