Manipal Global Skills Academy launches FinTech Certification Program, empowering India's Talent Pipeline to support the Global Market Opportunity of USD 1.3 Tn

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Skills Academy has launched new programs focused on building the FinTech capabilities of graduates in India. The FinTech certification program is aimed to help professionals upskill, equipping them with the right skills to make a career shift into FinTech, one of the most in-demand domains of the BFSI industry.

An endeavour aligned with the government's agenda to grow and scale the skills competencies of the country, Manipal Global Skills Academy (MGSA) will look to empower learners with transformational FinTech competencies creating a talent pipeline to address a shortage of digital professionals estimated at up to 19 lakhs by 2026. MGSA has been instrumental in hiring, training, and deploying over 200 thousand tech professionals since its inception in 2020. Through the training and certification programs under FinTech, Digital Banking, Cloud Computing & Applications, Data Management and Sciences and other Developer Courses, the company has effectively transformed tech capabilities at partner businesses in banking, finance, SaaS, PaaS, network companies and more.

Under the new FinTech program, Manipal Global Skills Academy will train enrolled students in payment systems, risk & security, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, capital markets, compliance & regulations, AI/ML, big data, cloud systems and others. Post completion, students will be given job assistance to crack their new career in FinTech with leading industry partners.



Manipal's experience in pedagogy, coupled with a faculty of relevant industry experience and insights, offers learners the best experience with a balanced mix of theory and practical application learning through live projects, Capstone learnings and industry labs.

Speaking about the program, Dr Sudhendar Hanumantha Rao, Academic Advisor Manipal Global Skills Academy, commented, "The FinTech program is designed keeping in mind the current industry skill deficits and to ensure we train learners to be the next-gen of technocrats in FinTech. The curriculum will be continually revised to keep current with this ever-evolving industry and its innovation and competency requirements."

Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Offer, Manipal Global Education Services, adds, "Manipal Global Skills Academy looks to bridge the current talent gap across tech roles. Our programs help build competencies creating a generation of talented and first-day-ready professionals. This certification course will be the best fit for professionals looking to upskill or those looking to get introduced to FinTech and make a career shift. The program and faculty endeavours to give aspirants a holistic introduction to the industry with Capstone and live-learning projects. With each innovation, MGSA will aim to be catalysts of change, building an ecosystem for skills development and transformation in our country."

This program is priced at Rs 49,999/- +taxes and is currently taught online at Manipal Skills - placements.manipalskills.com/fintechcert.html#

