Manipal Hospital Salem pedals for a healthy heart

Coimbatore, Salem, Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI/PRNewswire):On behalf of World Heart Day, Manipal Hospital Salem, organized a Cyclothon event - "Pedaling for a Healthy Heart" on Sunday in association with Salem Randonneurs, to spread awareness on maintaining cardiac health. Udaya Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Salem District flagged off the event at 7 AM in Mahatma Gandhi Stadium along with Dr Syed Abdul khaddar, Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist, and Dr Vinod Subramanian, Consultant - Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon from Manipal Hospital Salem. They have participated and shared their insights on the importance of cycling for healthy living. The purpose of the event was to enable a common ground where the general public will understand the importance of heart health and to dispel some of the misconceptions about maintaining a healthy heart. Udaya Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Salem, flagged off the cyclothon event to make awareness of heart health for all.

India reports a high number of cardiovascular diseases than other countries. Every year, nearly 30 lakh people are estimated to experience heart-related ailments, especially heart attacks or medically known as Myocardial Infarction. One-third of them are young adults in their 30s and 40s. Most of them follow sedentary and poor dietary and lifestyle habits that put them in a high-risk category for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack or stroke. Many of them are negatively affected by high-intensity workouts and a focus on muscle building rather than cardiovascular fitness.

More than 250 participants showed up for the event and made it a success including Children, Senior Citizens, Auto drivers, Fitness enthusiasts, Local residents, Young adults, and District sports athletes along with employees and doctors of Manipal Hospital Salem. The scheduled route for the event was - Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Cherry Road, Hasthampatty, and Adivaram. Cyclists gathered at MG Stadium, touched all the other spots, and then returned to the stadium.





Speaking on the initiative, Chief Guest, Udaya Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Salem District said, "Maintaining heart health is critical to the overall health of a human being. I am honoured to be a part of this World Heart Day event and hope that residents of Salem understand the importance of exercise to prevent themselves from any heart-related diseases that may arise."

Dr Syed Abdul khaddar, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Salem, said, "Heart disease has recently become more prevalent among young people. The majority of young people, approximately 60 to 70 per cent, who present with heart disease in hospitals have a lack of physical activity. The objective of this event is to spread the word that physical activity is the key to maintaining a healthy heart and healthy life. Moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, and jogging for at least 20 to 30 minutes per day, is recommended. There is a misconception that simply going to the gym and doing high-intensity exercise is sufficient for a healthy heart, which can be harmful as we have seen with some celebrities. Thus, before beginning a high-intensity workout session, it is advisable to always consult a cardiologist."

For more information please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/salem/

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

