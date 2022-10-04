Manipal Hospital Whitefield's exclusive take on Minimally Invasive Advanced Surgical Procedures (MIAS)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Manipal Hospital Whitefield, one of the best multispecialty hospitals in India, organized an innovative surgical training and learning experience with its Minimally Invasive Advanced Surgery Masterclass (MIAS), explicitly, for new upcoming surgeons and surgeons who are in practice, on September 23, 2022. A Minimally Invasive Advanced Surgery (MIAS) masterclass exclusively focused on minimally invasive advanced surgical techniques performed at Manipal Hospital Whitefield.

The conference was inaugurated by Arnab Mondal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, and Dr Aditya Bharath Nallaperumal, Chief Manager - Medical Sciences, Manipal Hospital Whitefield. The conference was presented by Dr Manjunath Haridas, Course Director Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, and Dr Shashidhara G Matta, Consultant - General Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield. Some of the esteemed speakers and guests were Dr Tapasya Pandita, Consultant, Paediatric Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Whitefield, Dr Nikhil Shellagi and Dr Sanjeev Rohatgi Consultants, Surgical gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary & pancreatic surgery and Liver Transplantation, Manipal Hospital Whitefield. Other esteemed speakers included Dr Balaji Laxminarayanshetty, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Dr Anoop K R Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Dr Rajesh Mohan Shetty, Consultant - Critical Care Medicine, Manipal Hospitals Whitefield.

The main highlight of the conference was educating the new upcoming surgeons and surgeons who are in practice about the standard practices and principles of surgery. This was also a platform for patient education so that they understand why certain diseases need immediate attention and why it is not good to delay any medical or surgical treatment. Another focus of this program was to felicitate the community physicians who have been serving for a long period of time and recognize their work for the community.

Describing the program, Dr. Manjunath Haridas, Course Director , Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, says, "This MIAS was a brainchild of mine looking at trying to bring something better - better in the sense something that is advanced, not only in terms of minimally invasive surgery but a minimally invasive advanced surgery program. By teaching these techniques to other surgeons who are new and upcoming, we ensure that other patients also get the benefit of the advanced techniques that we use. Patients who need these advanced procedures can visit us at Manipal Hospital Whitefield."

The conference entailed 3 major segments, Biliary disease, Upper GI & Colorectal, Hepatobiliary & Pancreas. Each segment has an in-depth panel discussion, live surgery, lecture, skills lab, and a Q&A session. This time around clinicians from all over South India came over to attend the conference. Two advanced technical procedures were showcased (via live surgery) as a part of the program so that this can be transferred into a better patient community service.



Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgery that's been widely provided to patients. However, a minimally advanced procedure which is a new advancement in the field of surgery called the hybrid mini-lap technique can be performed on patients who require surgery such as a Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy and other laparoscopic procedures. This surgery is important as it leaves fewer to no scars on the patient and has a better outcome. Manipal Hospitals are able to offer this innovative procedure on a daily routine basis to patients coming from all over the world.

MIAS masterclass by Manipal Hospital Whitefield was a wholesome learning program for surgeons and upcoming surgeons that also showcased Manipal's excellence and innovations in terms of offering better services to patients.

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,600+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provide comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

