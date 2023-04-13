Manipal Hospitals' customer-centric approach shines at RCB game with senior care

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Manipal Hospitals, the official health partner for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), went out of its way to make a group of senior citizens relive their youth by providing them with an exclusive match-day experience at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday, 10th April 2023.

The idea was to bring some joy and excitement into the lives of senior citizens who were often left out of the stadium experience due to concerns about their health and the difficulties of attending a match for long hours. Many family members had to keep them away from attending such events, unsure of how to manage their health during the game.

With this in mind, Manipal Hospitals reached out to 20 senior citizens, assuring them that their health parameters would be thoroughly checked, and their medications monitored before entering the stadium.

Our senior squad from different clusters in Old Airport Road, Varthur, and Jayanagar started from their respective units at 3:30 pm, considering the traffic, and assembled at the stadium by 6:00 pm. Upon arrival, they were given cold hand towels and assigned seats in D Corporate and Annexe stands where the visibility was closest to the ground.

A medical team was on standby ready for immediate response. The team had arranged for cooling pads, warm pressure bags, and stools for their tired legs. They also had umbrellas ready in case of rain. The stadium management allowed meals to be served (D Corporate) at their seats, ensuring they didn't have to move around too much.





Although these arrangements were made to ensure the comfort and safety of the senior squad, the group was so engrossed in the match that they hardly required any of these provisions. These senior citizens were as young as ever, cheering and enjoying every bit of the game. In fact, Sugumar, the cheerleader for RCB, even volunteered to spend time with the squad! The hospital also had customized torches and battery-operated fans for each individual, but since they were not allowed inside the stadium, it was given to the medical team to use in emergencies.

One of the senior citizens said, "After undergoing surgery at Manipal Hospitals, I am currently under post-surgery rehabilitation. I was pleasantly surprised when their team contacted me to witness an RCB match since I have been a fan of cricket and RCB for several years. Thanks to Manipal Hospitals, I finally had the opportunity to cheer for my favourite team today." Another individual quoted, "The care, support, and hospitality from start to end was just amazing. It was a very good experience. I enjoyed it a lot."

A family member shared her gratitude and said, "I think mere words will not suffice to thank one and all involved yesterday to make the event a success. Appa here thoroughly enjoyed and kept track of the score at every ball. You guys have a fantastic team and keep growing strong."

Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, said, "We are delighted to have provided an exclusive match-day experience to senior citizens. It was heartening to see them relive their youth and enjoy the match without any worries. Our aim is to provide compassionate care to all our patients, and this initiative is a testament to that commitment. We will continue to strive to provide exceptional service and ensure that our patients receive the best possible care."

The effort to bring joy and excitement into the lives of senior citizens showed how Manipal Hospitals' compassionate and empathetic approach toward patient care. The senior citizens had a fantastic experience and thanked the caregivers who provided them with end-to-end service and care.

