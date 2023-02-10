Manipal's AUA, College of Medicine participates in XIII GAPIO Conference in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, a medical school dedicated to providing education of the highest quality, granting opportunities to underrepresented minorities and fostering a diverse academic community, is proud to announce their participation in the 13th annual conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO). The event will take place on Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12, at The Leela, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India.

Manipal's AUA had the honour of hosting the GAPIO conference in 2019 at their sprawling campus. This time around India is the destination and the conference would be inaugurated by the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers of India.

The goal of the conference is to gather thought leaders from the medical fraternity and physicians of Indian origin from all over the world to initiate connections, network, share ideas, brainstorm and learn through a singular platform. The two-day event shall facilitate specialty workshops and scientific sessions on recent developments and advancements in Cardiac Sciences, Oncology, Neurosciences, Nephrology, Robotics, Transplant, Gastroenterology, and in other areas like Leadership Mantras, COVID, Nursing, Nutrition, Physiotherapy, Human Resources, Women in Medicine, Young Doctor's Forum, DNB. With such a range of discussions the young healthcare practitioners have a sure shot opportunity to broaden their vision about their contribution to the healthcare industry.

Manipal's AUA, College of Medicine is pleased to participate in this prestigious event where Neal Simon, AUA's President has been invited to speak. Neal Simon would be addressing the audience about the pressing need for medical education, the impending global shortage of physicians, and diversity - topics very close to his heart, the very reason why he founded Manipal's AUA, College of Medicine.





GAPIO is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to empowering physicians of Indian origin, providing affordable healthcare, contributing to local and regional community development and helping reduce health inequalities on a global level. GAPIO has grown significantly since its inception in 2011 and now has a presence in 54 countries. This year the XIII GAPIO annual conference will host more than 500 leading experts and delegates from 57 countries. The two-day event will close with a grand awards ceremony and gala dinner.

The American University of Antigua, a division of Manipal Education & Medical Group, founded in 2004, focuses on addressing the growing global shortage of doctors. Located in Antigua and Barbuda, AUA is spread over a modern 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus. AUA is an international medical school with a US-modelled curriculum that emphasizes hands-on training and interactive learning in small groups, preparing future doctors to practice in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The institution boasts of more than 3,200 alumni practising worldwide since its inception in 2004 and 40 plus clinical affiliations throughout the US, UK, Canada and India. AUA is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal student aid programs, approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), licensed by Florida Department of Education (DOE), and recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC).

