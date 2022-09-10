Manipal's AUA, College of Medicine's Pre-Med Program soon to begin at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Manipal's AUA's Pre-Med to MD program gives global medical aspirants an opportunity to start their medical education in Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India, and finish with clinical rotations in the USA/UK/Canada with graduates participating in over 700 residency programs in USA alone.

American University of Antigua (AUA) and American International College of Arts & Sciences-Antigua (AICASA) are fully owned by the Manipal Education & Medical Group. AICASA's two-year pre-med program boasts of a curriculum that provides a comprehensive approach to premedical training which emphasizes the development of critical thinking skills that creates the foundation of the 6.5 years of Pre-med to MD program.

Manipal's AUA now announces the commencement of the current batch of this two-year Pre-med program in the campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India from 10th October 2022. With a campus spread over 313 acres of what once used to be a desolate plateau of hard, laterite rock in north Karnataka's Udupi district, it is home to almost 30,000 students and staff, and is Wi-Fi enabled from end-to-end - classrooms, labs, libraries, hostel rooms, gymnasiums, restaurants, etc. Students aspiring to pursue a medical degree from the USA can now start their journey from India right after the completion of senior high school, in the Manipal campus, Karnataka, India. The selection process deems the senior high school graduates from English medium instruction, with a score of 65% and above in the mandatory subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology eligible to apply for this program. The applications are closing soon for the current batch of aspiring doctors.

The Pre-Med to MD program is a 6.5 years program designed for high school graduates and non-traditional students who are all set to pursue an international career in medicine. They complete the first 2 years of this program in the campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India. These students then move to Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine to complete the next 4.5 years: 2.5 years of pre-clinical sciences in the state-of-the-art campus in Antigua, the remaining 2 years of clinical rotations across the USA, UK and Canada. The outcomes assure AUA graduates' residency placement or other gainful employment.





Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA), College of Medicine has carved its niche as an innovative medical school dedicated to addressing the projected shortage of physicians. In a brief span, the university has become one of the few to get prestigious accreditations. AUA earned these accreditations after comprehensive evaluations confirming the extraordinary quality of AUA's facilities, curriculum, resources, faculty, administration, and student body. Because of these recognitions, AUA graduates are eligible for residency and licensure throughout the USA, UK and Canada.

"We have seen increasing number of applicants from India who are choosing Manipal AUA's medical program to realize their dream of becoming a practising doctor in the Western Countries. We invite these aspirants to apply for the Manipal intake that begins in Oct 2022. After spending 2 years in Manipal, the students then transfer to Antigua to continue with their medical program" says Mamta Purbey, Executive Director of Enrollment Management & Institutional Analytics, Manipal's American University of Antigua.

The medical institution believes in the ethos of compassion, humanity and lifelong learning seamlessly facilitating the transition from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India to Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA). Manipal's AUA grooms medical students to become well-rounded doctors who nurture a healthy and healing relationship with patients. These medical graduates are certainly transforming the scenario in the global physician workforce.

American University of Antigua (AUA), part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, is an innovative medical school dedicated to providing a learner-centric education of the highest quality, granting opportunities to underrepresented minorities, fostering a diverse academic community, and ensuring that its graduates develop the skills and attitudes of lifelong learning, compassion, and professionalism. We also provide students who would otherwise be unable to receive a medical education with the tools to become successful physicians. AUA was founded in 2004 with the commitment to support underserved communities and to address the impending physician shortage with an emphasis on primary care. As such, the University recognizes its social responsibility to advance the field of medicine and lead the next generation of physicians and healthcare professionals to respond to global healthcare needs. AUA has all the accreditations, approvals, recognitions required so that its graduates can be licensed to practice in the US, UK or Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.auamed.org/

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

