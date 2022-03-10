Manipur International University partners with Coursera to impart new age skills

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): Manipur International University (MIU) has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, to provide its students and faculty with unlimited free access to 8,500-plus world-class, job-relevant certificate courses, hands-on projects and case studies from more than 250 leading university and industry educators worldwide, including Yale University, University of Michigan, Google, IBM, and Microsoft.

The partnership will drive student employability by incorporating multidisciplinary, industry-endorsed in-demand skills, which will help to fill the gap between academia and industry. The MIU-Coursera initiative aims to equip the students with interdisciplinary skills and provide hands-on learning experiences in addition to the current curriculum, which includes essential to advanced courses in almost all disciplines, including upcoming areas like data science, cloud computing, digital marketing, IoT, AI, ML, Analytics and blockchain.

Integrating Coursera's content into the academic curriculum will allow the University to expand its learning and teaching beyond the classroom, offer job-relevant specializations, improve job readiness before the students graduate, and step into reality. The partnership spans various domains, including Research, Technology, Computer Applications, Management, Psychology, Law, Social Sciences, Physical Science, Linguistics, Life Sciences, and Healthcare.



Through Coursera for Campus, the University, its students, and faculty will have access to the world's latest and most essential skills. "Access to new-age quality content helps students future-proof their skills and prepares them to leverage new opportunities for success in the fast-changing world," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera. "We are thrilled to partner with Manipur International University (MIU) to deliver high-quality learning and equip their students with industry-aligned digital and human skills."

"This partnership will help in bridging the industry-academia gap by giving access to best quality interdisciplinary research-driven content and will support students towards having latest knowledge and skills which boosts their confidence for facing challenges of the world along with the additional benefit of employability," said Dr Harikumar Pallathadka, Chancellor of the University. "We feel proud to be partnering with Coursera, and It shows our commitment towards bringing quality education to the masses."

It is one of the first University tie-ups for Coursera in the entire northeastern region of India except the State of Assam. Coursera has more than 92 million learners as of Sep 2021. MIU is an autonomous and aspirational research-oriented University. It has been declared as an International University of Excellence, Institution of State Importance, and State Research Institute. It intends to develop the State of Manipur with much-needed quality educational infrastructure across the tribal areas under the unique PPP mode. It is helmed as one of the achievements of the present Government.

MIU is also the first University from India to sign a Memorandum of Affiliation (MoA) with the prestigious Council of Higher Education Accreditation / International Quality Group (CHEA/CIQG) of the USA, which is designed to affirm, support, and promote fundamental principles for higher education quality with another signatory from India being the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru.

