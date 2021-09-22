Mantra Properties receives overwhelming response from home buyers for new projects Codename Wonderland and Infinity in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Mantra Properties, a renowned Pune-based developer and creator of lifestyle homes, has received an overwhelming response from homebuyers for two of their recently launched premium lifestyle projects, Codename Wonderland and Codename Infinity in Keshavnagar and Upper Koregaon Park, Pune with 350 plus units of the two most awaited premium lifestyle projects sold in just three days of the launch.

Both projects have been a resounding success with all-time high bookings consecutively on all three days.

Mantra Properties' Project Codename - Wonderland at Keshavnagar is a 4-acre development that includes seven 22-story residential towers and a retail boulevard with 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 3 BHK Sky Villas, shops, and amenities planned in the central podium. The spaces and amenities have been designed with the needs of all family members in mind, particularly children. The residential spaces range in size from 751 square feet to 1161 square feet. The project's uniqueness lies in its provision of three-bedroom duplexes and amenities that support children's learning.

While expressing delight, Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra Properties said, "We had identified Codename Wonderland & Codename Infinity as Mantra Properties trendsetting projects. Despite the pandemic, we have sold over 350 units in just three days of the launch. This definitely resonates with our strong brand equity in the market. The tremendous response from our customers in this current market showcases their faith in us which is extremely encouraging and will further energise our teams to work towards customer excellence."

Nitin Gupta - President Sales, Marketing and CRM said, "The responses to our launches has been overwhelmingly positive. It reflects the trust and confidence in our work. Every new project is tailored to provide the ideal lifestyle experience for our customers, and we strive for perfection with each one. Customers can expect a world-class living experience from Codename Wonderland and Codename Infinity."



The first phase of this premium development in Upper Koregaon Park, Codename: Infinity, is spread over approximately 1.2 acres and consists of two 21-story residential towers and one commercial building with 2 BHK + Infinity room, 3 BHK + Infinity room, boutique office spaces, and high street retail.

The residential spaces range in size from 882 to 1103 square feet. The project's uniqueness lies in its layout, which includes an extra room that can be used as a comfortable home office, an entertainment and social room, or simply a place to relax.

The extra room provides you with a plethora of options from which to create the room of your dreams. The Westin Hotel in Pune is only 5 minutes away from the project's strategic location.

Both the premium projects are designed for maximum natural light and ventilation, minimum common walls, and minimum wastage. The projects propose to offer a host of amenities such as co-working spaces, gym, children's play area, swimming pool, multipurpose hall, creche, indoor games etc.

Mantra's newest projects use the latest technology in construction which is safer & faster - The Mivan Formwork System. This ensures better finishes, faster and better-quality construction compared to the traditional method ensuring the best lifestyle, best quality, and hassle-free living.

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

