"Manufacturers must understand the value of standardization in products", says CEO of Rhino Motor starter

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): If you ask a layman about the ISO 9001:2015 certification, they wouldn't know much about it. They'd think that it is just some jargon that organizations use to stand above others and portray themselves as the right choice. However, this certification is a promise of good quality and standardized processes. In the absence of a standard, organizations will be free to use materials and processes based on their discretion and this would compromise the quality of the resultant product.

While quality products are the expectation for all customers, substandard quality can be particularly detrimental in some cases. These products can be downright dangerous if the right raw materials and robust processes are not used for manufacturing them. Take cars for instance. Would you be comfortable travelling in a car that has not been manufactured using approved and standardized processes and has not been tested for performance? While these are obvious examples, there are many more things that may skip the scrutiny of the common public but require great attention to detail and quality. These include even small things like nuts and bolts. Also, electrical elements like electric panels, wires, starters, resistors etc. need to be of top-notch quality to ensure that the products that incorporate them are safe to use.

Standardization has been proven to be one of the driving forces behind efficiency and can help to increase the quality of output. In a recent interview, Rajneesh Choudhary, the CEO of Rhino Motor starter and Panels, a leading manufacturer of electric panels and motor starters remarked that the competition in the market is intense and thus it takes superior quality and standardization to find a place in top government and private projects. "Standardization helps the customer to trust the brand and it is high time that all manufacturers understand its value", said the CEO. He also advises manufacturers who are looking for a breakthrough in the government sector to strengthen their processes and embrace established and tested standards.



Well, that makes sense. These products have a wide application in electrical appliances like motors and pumps and poor quality would make the appliances dangerous. In the past, there have been mishaps that can be attributed to the poor quality of constituents and thus organizations are now insisting upon standardization.

Every business impacts the national economy and thus businesses need to become conscious and make efforts to strengthen their core values and process. Brands that focus on quality, standardization and national growth are more likely to outshine the competition than ones that are focusing only on momentary gains.

