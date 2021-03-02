Manupatra launches law practice management software 'myKase'

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Management and tracking of court and litigation related matters, including matter progress, important dates, documents, budgets, expenses is a common pain point across the legal industry.

To empower legal teams, Manupatra has launched 'myKase' - a Cloud-based platform that integrates, streamlines and automates the activities and operations of law practice, beginning from Intake to matter Disposal. It enables teams to collaborate and communicate seamlessly across locations, offices and time zones through a single unified platform.

myKase is a SaaS product designed for lawyers, law firms, domain professionals and can be used to manage any litigation matter, transaction, advisory, consulting project, dispute resolution or project. The aim of launching the software 'myKase' is to make work seamless and efficient for legal professionals, by bringing everything - people, files, documents, tasks, timelines, contacts, invoicing and expense recording, on an easy-to-use, unified cloud-based platform.

With myKase, the managing partners and project heads can track multiple projects, matters, employees, revenue and expenditure.

Elucidating on the endeavour, Priyanka, COO, Manupatra shares, "Today, the law practices are under immense pressure to embrace the digital, operate more efficiently and enhance team performance. 2020 has further redefined the way we work and collaborate. Practices are required to focus on streamlining the workforce, rethink operational infrastructure and adapt to remote and blended models of working. Due to the pandemic, many lawyers had to redefine their digital strategies, invest in new technologies, processes and people much before they would have otherwise.

Building on its knowledge and expertise of over 20 years in delivering legal solutions by leveraging technology, Manupatra has conceived and developed myKase for the legal fraternity. It enables law practices to adopt digital transformation in a blended manner. With the new normal of #WFA [work from anywhere], a cloud-based solution such as myKase is the perfect answer for practices to operate effortlessly."

Key Features of myKase



The software has a number of key features, including Legal Case Management to store, track and manage cases with centralized document storage, time entry, contacts, communication, tasks, and alerts regarding court hearing dates. Document Management to keep documents, agreements, notes, and emails organized by matter, indexed, and searchable. Document Editing & Versioning to create, edit and co-edit, preserve versions of documents and mark confidentiality as required in documents.

myKase software introduces the concept of Client Portal, which gives authorised access for your clients to have an individualised experience and thus, promoting client retention. Helps users gain access to the most accurate and current client's data using a centralized Contact Database.

Workflow is managed through Task Management which organizes, manages, enables collaboration and tracks your and the team's tasks with a simple and intuitive interface. myKase is completely searchable and comes with a Global Search which allows one search across emails, documents, communication, tasks and all the information available on the myKase platform.

Other features include reminders of court dates and staff meetings, with deadlines and appointments managed in a Centralised Calendar. Dropbox, Google Meet, Bundling PDFs', OCR, Compare documents, Outlook, CaseWatch, Manupatra and similar applications, tools and software have been integrated, so that a user does not need to jump to different applications and software.

Manupatra is the leading provider of legal, regulatory, business information and analytics that help customers navigate the law faster, and to improve decision-making. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to offer electronic accessibility of India's and International materials through an exhaustive database.

With the use of analytics, enterprise search, information retrieval technology such as ML, AI, NLP, we help deliver powerful, new decision-making tools to our users across the globe. Lawyers, Law Firms, Judiciary, Government, Corporate Legal Departments, Students trust Manupatra to provide them with comprehensive access to the law through an innovative platformManupatra Information Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Headquarters in Noida

Operates in - Legal Tech, SAAS, E-Learning, Analytics, Enterprise Mobility, Legal Research

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

