MAPIC India 2022 honors India's most admired retail and tech innovators at the MAPIC India Retail Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 18th annual MAPIC India 2022 (formerly India Retail Forum), organized by RX Global recognised the excellence of India's most outstanding retail achievers and tech innovators at the two day convention focusing on showcasing the future of retail digitech solutions to decision-makers and witnessed great participation.

The awardees are scouted after a thorough process of evaluation, encompassing a 13 member jury panel. With a great mix of expertise, the members of the jury have proven mettle and span a rich heritage to select and honor the most admired retail and tech brands at MAPIC India Retail Awards 2022. Over 40 prestigious brands were recognised for their contribution in the retail world.

The prestigious 13 member jury team included Dalip Seghal (CEO, Nexus Malls), Shibu Philips (Director, Lulu Shopping Malls), Pushpa Bector (Executive Director, DLF Malls), Harsh Bansal (Co-Founder, Unity Group and Vegas Mall), Yogeshwar Sharma (CEO, Select City Mall), Abhishek Bansal (Director, Pacific Malls), Muhammad Ali (CEO, Forum Malls, Prestige Group), Rajendra Kalkar (President - West, The Phoenix Mills Ltd), Bimal Sharma (Retail Head, CBRE), Rohit Gopalani (National Head - Leasing at Inorbit Malls (India) Pvt. Ltd | K Raheja Corp Group Company), Bipin Gurnani (President & CEO - Prozone Intu Properties Ltd.), Sameep Pathak (CEO Malls, Oberoi Realty Limited) and Sharad Nagpal (Senior Director & Head, North India, Retail & Leisure Advisory Services at JLL India).

Ashna Gemini Sharan, Portfolio Director, RX India, shares, "The MAPIC India 2022 saw many leading brands in attendance after two years. The platform witnessed numerous comprehensive and engrossing panel discussions & presentations with a focus to present the audience with modern perspectives on the development of the retail sector and factors which will play an instrumental role in accelerating the growth in the last decade and the near future."

"To keep up the momentum and growth in the retail sector, MAPIC India Retail Awarded honored brands and individuals who have been spearheading the industry over the years with their dynamic approach and innovation," she further added.

List of winners:

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Women's Western Wear - Vero Moda

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Jeans & Casual Wear - Spykar

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Fashion Accessories - Da Milano

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Footwear - Metro Shoes

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Home Improvement - Beautiful Homes

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Eyewear - GKB Opticals

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Beauty Products - Sephora

MAPIC India Most Admired Affordable Fashion Retailer of the Year - V-Mart Retail

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Leisure & Entertainment - INOX

MAPIC India Most Admired Food Service Retailer Of The Year - Domino's Pizza

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Kiosk/ Express Formats - Wow! Momo

MAPIC India Most Admired D2C Retailer of the Year - Clovia

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Store Design - United Colors of Benetton

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Store VM - Lifestyle

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Marketing & Advertising Campaign - Only & W

MAPIC India Most Admired Launch Of The Year - Puma

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Customer Relationship - Chaayos

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Best Turnaround story - Selected Homme

MAPIC India Most Admired Food Court Operator Of The Year - Travel Food Services

MAPIC India Most Admired Emerging Retail Brand Of the year - Mr. DIY

MAPIC India Most Admired Franchise Company Of The Year - Bata



MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Employee Practices - Bestseller India

MAPIC India Most Admired Retail Group of the year - Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Kidswear - Allen Solly Junior

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Jewellery - Reliance Jewels

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - CDIT - Croma

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Mens Ethnicwear - Manyavar

MAPIC India Most Admired Retailer of The Year - Men's Westernwear - Rare Rabbit

MAPIC India Most Admired Supermarket Retailer Of The Year - Simpli Namdhari's

MAPIC India Most Admired Retail Award- Jury's Choice - Paan Casa

MAPIC India Most Admired Retail Award- Jury's Choice - Ashley

MAPIC India Most Admired Retail Award- Jury's Choice - Water Kingdom

MAPIC India Most Admired Retail Award- Jury's Choice - KAZO

MAPIC INDIA MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: ED&I (Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Practices - IKEA

MAPIC INDIA TECH AWARDS:

MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year - Bestseller India

MAPIC India Most Admired CIO / CTO Of The Year - Mohit Malik, CTO, Chaayos

MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year: In-store Technology - Cinepolis

MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year: Digital Marketing - Wow! Momo

MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year: Loyalty Program - Bata

MAPIC India Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year: Emerging Technology - Bestseller India

Established in 1995, MAPIC has always been at the leading edge of the retail revolution, constantly adding new location-based elements while remaining true to its core mission to bring retailers, developers, cities, investors and specialists together to understand, embrace and drive forward amazing lifestyle destinations, attracting attendees from more than 80 countries.

As evolving consumer needs compel the industry to re-imagine the future of shopping destinations, MAPIC has been at the forefront of these dramatic changes and has taken a leading role in embracing leisure, food & beverage, innovation and the challenges of the new retail mix.

MAPIC India formerly India Retail Forum (IRF), established in 2004, is India's premier annual event where retail brands learn, grow, shop and experience the future of retail and retail real estate in the world's fastest-growing market.

Website - https://www.mapic-india.in/

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.

RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.www.rxglobal.com

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, EUR39bn, USD 47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

