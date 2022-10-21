Maple Diwali Offers: Get iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 35,900 and MacBook Air M2 at just Rs 69,900

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): If one has been holding out for an upgrade, Maple's lucrative festive offers are just the thing that they've been waiting for. Maple, one of India's leading Apple Premium Resellers has announced Diwali offers, a festive offer with irresistible deals. It includes a limited-time jaw-dropping offer on iPhone 13 and MacBook Air M2.

With a 12-megapixel front camera and a splendid 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 13 with an original price of Rs. 69,900 can be bought at just Rs. 35,900. The Apple Premium Reseller is offering an exchange value of up to Rs. 28,000 and on top of it, consumers can also get an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, they also benefit from up to Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus. With its partner banks, Maple offers 24 months no cost EMI.

To further sweeten the offer, Maple also has a great deal on MacBook Air M2 making it a steal. With the Upgrader Fest offer, one can get it for just Rs. 69,900 which normally costs Rs. 119,900. The offer price is inclusive of buyback price of old device, an instant cashback of Rs. 6,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000. The MacBook Air M2's fan-less design, battery and performance per watt make it a device that can be used for years. Hurry up as these deals are limited.



Along with these two amazing offers, Maple also has many Diwali deals on the website. There are flat discounts with instant cashbacks on iPhone, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch, and Apple accessories. The discounts offered are up to flat 10 per cent on all Apple devices.

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

To know more about other offers, visit the nearest Maple store or log on to maplestore.in.

Please note: Terms and conditions apply.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

