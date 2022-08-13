Maple offers 17 per cent off on iPhone 13 this Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): On the 75th Independence Day, iPhone 13 is now available at Maple at Rs 65,900. The Apple Premium Reseller has great discounts on all the iPhone 13 models. Maple's discounts on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available. With Maple's exclusive offer, the Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at over a 17 per cent discount.

The original price of the iPhone 13 128GB model is Rs 79,900. Maple is giving a flat discount of Rs 10,000, bringing the price to Rs 69,900. An Apple customer can avail of a further Rs 4,000 HDFC cashback. With the Maple discount and HDFC cashback, the price of an iPhone 13 128GB is Rs 65,900.

Maple Independence Day Apple iPhone 13 offer is for all customers across India. A Maple's massive discount of Rs 14,000 on the iPhone 13 is a lot of savings for Apple customers. There are additional discounts on other products such as a flat discount of 6 per cent on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Check out maplestore.in for more discounts on other Apple products.



Maple is one of the leading Apple Premium Resellers with a presence of 12 retail stores across India. Over its 15 years of service, Maple has more than half a million happy customers. And now with its strong online presence, it further reaches Apple consumers even at the remotest locations in India.

To know more about the offer - https://maplestore.in/shop/iphone-13/

Please note: Terms and conditions apply.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

