Mapmygenome launches Genomics Experience Center in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Mapmygenome India opened its Genomics Experience Center in Bengaluru on March 1. The NABL & ICMR certified center is located at Sector 7, HSR Layout. The new center is an expansion of Mapmygenome's services provided in Hyderabad and Delhi. Now, customers can get access to distinctive services such as genetic tests, genetic counseling, blood tests, health screening tests, antibody tests and COVID-19 RT-PCR tests.



Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Information Technology and Biotechnology inaugurated the center. "We welcome Mapmygenome to Bengaluru and we welcome you with open arms. We will support this venture in any way possible," said Dr Ashwath Narayan, during his inaugural address. "Mapmygenome's mission is commendable and it will definitely help ten crore people of the state, in facilitating preventive healthcare," he said.

Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, was the guest of honor. "India is at the cusp of genomic revolution and I think Mapmygenome is at the forefront of this revolution. The pandemic has really shown us the need for genomic expertise," said Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. "With this backdrop, it is great to have a company like Mapmygenome expanding their services to preventive genomics that combines genomic sequencing and biochemistry," she added.

The move to launch a genomics center in the Mecca of startups, aims to provide more personalized experience in genetic testing and its possibilities among the tech savvy customers of Bengaluru. Mapmygenome witnessed a solid demand for its genetics and health screening tests from the Garden City. With the new center, customers get real-time experience about the process of genetic testing and actionable plans in preventive healthcare under the expertise of certified genetic counselors.

Anu Acharya, CEO of Mapmygenome, said, "We are calling this a genomics experience center as we will combine genomics with lifestyle and preventive biochemistry. We also have nutrition, medical and genetic counseling for our customers. We chose Bengaluru as our first experience center as it is a melting pot of the modern and the traditional."

The data confidentiality of each customer is a priority in the Genomics Experience Center and is powered through secure Biotracker LIMS. The center also ensures long-term engagement with the customers including tests and health updates using latest sequencing technology and genetic sequencing platforms.

Mapmygenome® is India's largest personal genomics company that encourages people to be proactive about their health. Mapmygenome offers personalized health solutions based on genetic tests that help people get to understand their genetic selves. By combining genetic health profiles, health history, and genetic counseling, Mapmygenome provides actionable steps for individuals to lead healthier lives.

Founded in 2013, Mapmygenome started as India's pioneering Personal Genomics Company with a vision to "Touch 100 million lives and save a million lives by 2030." Mapmygenome's teams at Hyderabad and Delhi comprise biotechnologists, statisticians, geneticists, bioinformaticians, and medical counselors. Mapmygenome has analyzed thousands of samples from all over India and various countries and has provided personalized genetic reports that have been used in early detection of disease and increased quality of life.



Mapmygenome was among the first private diagnostic labs to receive approval from Telangana State Government for COVID-19 testing. Their lab analyses samples for SARS-CoV-2 from walk-in customers, healthcare partners, home collections, and corporate clients. In November 2020, they launched a new NABL and ICMR approved COVID testing lab at Hyderabad International Airport.

Recently Mapmygenome started its Delhi lab for genomic testing, blood tests, imaging and genetic counseling.

Genomepatri

Genomepatri is Mapmygenome's flagship product that provides a comprehensive assessment of health risks on the basis of a DNA sample through a simple buccal swab test. Through decoding the DNA and analyzing certain regions of the genome known to be associated with health conditions, Genomepatri gives insights about genetic predisposition to certain health conditions, drug efficacy, sensitivities and more. Then,our expert team guide in creating an action plan on preventive measures.

Other major products include Genomepatri Heritage, Medicamap, Oncomap, Mother & Child, NGS based tests and many more.

For more information, visit www.mapmygenome.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757972/Mapmygenome_inauguration.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757973/MMG_Logo.jpg

