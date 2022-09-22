Maranello, a premium luxury brand of door handles and hinges unveils its new collection at the 4-day Expo hosted by D-arc BUILD at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The D-arc BUILD brings India's leading 4-day Expo, featuring a distinctive collection of design, architecture, building and construction-related technologies at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, starting from September 22, 2022. Maranello, a pioneer in the architectural hardware segment in India and a prominent exhibitor at this event unveiled its JAALI collection of door handles and hinges at the event, a relevant architectural element of design. Furthermore, they also showcased their collection of high-quality and unique handcrafted luxury door handles and hinges collection in collaboration with eminent artists from The Art Floor to artistically represent the entire product portfolio of Maranello.



Commenting on the event, Akshay Bhargava, Director, Amrapali Steels Pvt Ltd said, "We are thrilled to showcase our products at India's leading Expo in collaboration with the Art Floor. Despite the abandonment of classical and medieval construction methods in favour of more modern techniques, I believe that jaali remains a relevant architectural element from an environmental perspective. Bringing the architectural glory, we have launched our first-of-its-kind JAALI collection."



With an aim to artistically highlight the much-in-demand Modern Collection, Vintage Collection, and Classic Collection of masterful Guilloche handles, finishes, and different series of door handles, Maranello has collaborated with The Art Floor, to present an art walk 'a fusion of art and engineering'. A rich repertoire of expression evolved over the decades of the individual practices of four eminent artists and the finest designers at Maranello.

The exhibition is showcasing some classic works by artists such as Trithankar Biswas, Avijit Roy, Mohd. Naseem and Dashmeet aka Dash. Some of the highlights of the exhibition are the 'Flying Man' by Avijit Roy, the Sculpture is truly a marvel of art & engineering; "Motion Engineering" by Tirthankar Biswas, a collection of spontaneous drawings from the store of masters' imaginations; Natural Landscapes Engineered Art by Mohd. Naseem; 'Beauty and the Beast' and Earthscape by Dashmeet aka Dash.



The 4-day Expo is happening at Pragati Maidan starting from today 22nd September and will conclude on September 25, 2022.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

