Maratha Mandal Engineering College - The first college to implement Hybrid Learning in India following AICTE directives

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI/PNN): Maratha Mandal Engineering College (MMEC) will be the first professional college in the country to implement Hybrid Learning in its fullest form in partnership with Tech Avant-Garde. The college will implement the following:

Lycee - Connected Learning Community System: Comprises Campus Management, Communication and Collaboration, Learning Management Solutions, Content Management, E-Commerce and E-Governance.

Digital College: Created on Microsoft office 365, accompanied by teaching and learning Apps.

Hybrid Learning infrastructure: All classrooms are fitted with Hybrid Learning infrastructures, such as Flat Panel Displays, cameras, sound systems, modern networks and cutting-edge Hybrid Learning Software.

Digital Literacy: Every student and educator will be trained and certified in Digital Literacy. Educators will be trained on Gen Extra Muros Pedagogy. Students, educators, and parents will be trained on Microsoft O365 to enable the teaching-learning process.

Devices to All: Every educator and student will be given the latest personal device. Students will use these devices in classrooms, at their homes and for accessing Virtual Labs. Educators will use these devices for teaching from anywhere, any place.

Digital Environment: MMEC will implement strict digital policies to keep the environment safe for students and educators.



Accreditation: MMEC will get Hybrid accreditation done for every class.

The entire implementation will be carried out by Tech Avant-Garde in partnership with Microsoft.

Rajshee Najaraju, President of Maratha Mandal, said, "We as a group are trying to reimagine education. Hybrid Learning is going to be the most effective learning system. It will personalise education and make our institutions lockdown-proof. Now students can learn from anywhere, any place on any device".

With the implementation of technology and using the Hybrid Learning Pedagogy, educational institutions can take advantage of Cognitive learning, Mixed Reality, Immersive Learning, IoT, AR-VR, STEM & STEAM Learning, and Artificial Intelligence, which will eventually reach students at home. It will result in learning without Limits.

Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, said, "Maratha Mandal will reap rich benefits of becoming the first mover in Hybrid Learning because Digital Transformation is an indisputable force revolutionising our industries, reinventing our products, redefining our services and reshaping the way we live and work. Its impact demands a change in Educational Institutions and teaching practice. It shows how emerging technologies, including analytics and artificial intelligence, deliver a far greater understanding of student capabilities and support new approaches to teaching and learning. Congratulations to the management, staff and students of Maratha Mandal for adopting this path".

Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) is India's largest Solution Provider in the education segment, supporting all genres of institutes, ranging from K-12 schools to universities. TAG is a part of the Accelerator program of Microsoft and has been certified as a Global Trainer for Microsoft in Education. TAG won the award for the Best Worldwide Training Partner of the Microsoft Asia region. As a co-sell partner and ISV of Microsoft, TAG has implemented the Digital Transformation and Holistic Learning program to help educational institutions navigate from physical to digital classrooms. Some of the products and solutions of Tech Avant-Garde include Lycee-Cyber Academe, an ERP Campus Management solution, and Efeeonline, an Online Multimode Fee payment solution for educational institutions which is connected to the Bharat Bill Payment System developed by NPCI. TAG works on knowledge enhancement of educators through Knowledge L'avenir, the largest social learning platform for teachers, and Knowledge Key Foundation, to bring state-of-the-art technology and tools to aid institutions and teachers in enhancing their digital teaching and learning skills.

Maratha Mandal, a pioneering educational organisation, was established at Belgaum in 1931, motivated to serve society in the field of education. Maratha has primary and secondary educational institutions having English Medium, Kannada Medium and Marathi Medium of instruction serving all sections of society. Maratha Mandal has also got higher educational institutions viz., Engineering College, Dental College, Polytechnic, College of Pharmacy (D. Pharm., B.Pharm. and M. Pharm), Arts, Commerce, Science and Home Science College. The Mandal, at present, is running 35 well-managed and well-established educational institutions starting from primary to post-graduation in various subjects and is provided with its buildings and playgrounds.

Currently, Maratha Mandal is headed by its President, Rajshee Nagaraju. Because of her vision, Maratha Mandal is embarking on a Hybrid journey. In the next 8 years, on its 100 anniversary, she wants to see every institution of Maratha Mandal be Knowledge Age Ready.

