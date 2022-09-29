Marathon Group launches final tower at Marathon Nexzone, its flagship township at Panvel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marathon Group, a leading real estate developer, announced the launch of the 16th and final tower in the 2nd phase of its township project at Panvel - Marathon Nexzone.

The first two phases of the township feature 16 towers spread over 25 acres. More than 2000 homes have been delivered in the township and more than 1000+ families are residing at Nexzone already.

The new tower, Aster, will offer spacious 1BHK and deluxe 2BHK homes, with most of the homes offering decks overlooking green valley views. One of the key features is large windows that provide plenty of natural light and ventilation in the homes. The 1BHK homes will be priced at 47L(all inc) onwards.

"Nexzone now offers a wide array of choices for customers. We have a select few luxurious ready-to-move 2BHK homes in Phase 1 starting 84L onwards, and we have under-construction 1BHK and 2BHK homes in Phase 2 with various possession date choices. We've also designed various financial schemes to make the home buying process easier for our customers," said Samyag Shah, Director, Marathon Group.

Marathon has had a strong focus on project completion and recently received the Occupation Certificate for more than 700 homes in the project, taking the total count of homes delivered to over 2000. More than 3000+ homes have been sold in the project, making it one of the largest township projects in Panvel. The project has a select few ready, luxury 2BHKs available in phase 1 starting 84L as well.

Marathon Nexzone is an integrated mixed-used township with a retail promenade for the daily shopping needs of the residents. A pharmacy, vegetable store, and dairy are already operational with more shops to open soon.

D Mart and Reliance Fresh outlets located very close to the project are an added convenience for residents. The social infrastructure at Panvel has also improved by leaps and bounds with many good schools, colleges, hospitals, and dining and entertainment options in the vicinity.



"Nexzone is one of our most ambitious projects and we continue to be amazed and humbled by the scale of the response we have received from the market. Just over the last 3 years, we have had more than 32000 enquiries, 10000 site visits, sale collections of over Rs. 1300Cr, 750+ fresh bookings amounting to a value of over 400 Cr, and over 600 Channel Partners working with us," said Samyag Shah.

The township also features a wide array of amenities for its residents, including a clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sports courts, kids' play, jogging track, and more. The 1st phase of podium amenities is scheduled to be completed by January 2023.

The project has a prime location, bang on the NH4 highway, and is about 10 minutes from the upcoming airport and near the Trans Harbor Sea Link. Both these projects are set to be game changers for the entire region.

The airport, scheduled to open in 2024 as per senior government officials, will result in exponential growth and development. The Trans Harbor sea link, connecting Panvel to Sewri, will enable travel to South Mumbai from Panvel in under an hour and is sure to result in property prices appreciating. The project is supposed to be completed by the end of 2023.

"We're really excited about this launch and believe the timing is perfect to launch the last tower. Demand for 1BHK homes is high and with major projects like the upcoming airport and Trans Harbor Sea link picking up pace, we believe it's an exciting time for the Panvel real estate market. We also have further ambitious plans for the project with planning underway to launch phase three of Marathon Nexzone with 3 more residential towers, a commercial tower, and retail with a total further development potential of about 13 lac sqft", said Mayur Shah, Managing Director, Marathon Group

More details on the new launch are available at marathon.in/nexzone

Marathon Group is a 52-year-old real estate builder that has completed over 80 projects in the city. The Group has a wide portfolio of projects across affordable housing, luxury housing, townships, commercial spaces and retail spaces and has a presence in Mulund, Bhandup, Panvel, Dombivli, Kalyan-Shil, Byculla and Lower Parel. Marathon Nextown is part of the Nex series of projects by Marathon - township projects in fast-growing regions of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The group has launched townships at Badlapur, Dombivli, Kalyan-Shil and Panvel.

RERA number: P52000023148

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

