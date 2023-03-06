March2Maple Sale! Get iPhone 13 for just Rs 59,999

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): March2Maple is a festival started by Maple, one of India's top Apple Premium Resellers, for customers who aspire to own an Apple product and are looking for heavy discounts and want to exchange their any old device for a new Apple product. This festival provides significant discounts on a wide range of Apple products, including the iPhone 13, 14, and 14 Plus, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and many more.

One of the amazing offers that customers can avail of with the March2Maple campaign features a massive discount on iPhone 13. As part of their unbeatable March2Maple promotion, Maple is now offering iPhone 13 for as low as Rs.59,999 only.

The iPhone 13 128GB is currently priced at Rs. 69,900. However, with Maple instant discount, you can avail of a flat discount of Rs. 7,901, and an additional HDFC instant cashback of Rs. 2,000. This brings down the effective price of the iPhone 13 to Rs. 59,999.

Moreover, Maple is offering a unique opportunity with the March2Maple campaign, where you can exchange your existing phone or any other device at their physical stores or online to get the best buyback value for your device. In addition, you can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000.

Maple's exchange program assures the customers the best exchange value for their old device and allows them to trade in their old products for credit towards the purchase of new ones. This exchange program typically includes iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, and other Apple devices.



The exchange process is fairly straightforward: customers bring their old device to the Maple store or use Maple's online trade-in program to get an estimate of the value of their device. If the customer accepts the offer, they can use the credit towards the purchase of a new Apple product.

Maple's exchange programs can help incentivize customers to upgrade to newer and more energy-efficient device.

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

To know more about other offers on iPhone 14, latest MacBooks & Apple Watches, visit the nearest Maple store or maplestore.in

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

