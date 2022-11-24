Mari State University, Russia celebrates 50 years of excellence

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/SRV): It's a momentous day for Mari State University, as one of the top universities in Russia completes 50 years of its existence on 25th November 2022 in the public domain. The well-known educational institution, which was established in Yoshkar-Ola city in the Russian Federation in 1972, has expanded significantly over the past 50 years to accommodate and satisfy the academic needs of students not only from Russia but from all over the world. Currently, Mari State University has 570 lecturers, 3,000 doctors and professors, over 1,200 associate professor candidates, and 3,000 doctors to instruct its 9,000 students in 55 areas and 3 specialities.

Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N., the institution's young and vibrant rector, has significantly contributed to the success and acclaim of the university throughout the world with his passion and tenacity when speaking of the accomplishments of Mari State University. His tireless efforts to fulfill the university's goal and vision are commendable.

Through the years, Mari State University has undergone a significant transformation from a classical university to one of the most prestigious in the world, displaying cutting-edge infrastructure, fully furnished hostels with comprehensive security measures, classrooms and laboratories with cutting-edge technologies, faculty with outstanding academic backgrounds, and much more. Students at Mari State University develop as individuals as well as doctors in a supportive, healthy, and multicultural atmosphere.

A Glimpse At 50 Years of Progress

1972- The University opens its doors to the students. Presently, it has 4 schools: Physics & Mathematics, History & Philology, Agriculture & Biology, and Chemistry.

1974- The University opened the Botany Department, and the Human and Animal Anatomy and Physiology Department.

2009- Mari State University was awarded the gold medal European Quality.

2020- Mari State University signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Mari El.

2021 - Mari State University wins 'Priority 2030' programs. The university also signed a cooperation agreement with Rus Education to enhance Indian students' enrollment in the university.

April 2022 - Mari State University signed a cooperation agreement with the Regional Public Organization "Association of Doctors of the Republic of Mari El (RME)".



August 2022 - Mari State University announced the accommodation of 3,000 Ukraine-returned Indian students.

September 2022 - Mari State University signed a cooperation agreement with the Russian House in New Delhi to collectively promote Russian medical education in India.

September 2022 - Mari State University signed a cooperation agreement with Santosh Medical College to offer better opportunities to the medical students of both universities in India and Russia.

Over the years, Mari State University has seen a large inflow of medical students from all over the world enrolling at the university in an effort to become top-tier physicians. The university's medical program is the ideal fusion of highly recommended classroom and laboratory teaching strategies and a medical curriculum that emphasizes the overall growth of students. Mari State University is rapidly becoming a leading choice for Indian students looking to study MBBS in Russia.



Following the signing of an MoU with Rus Education, the institution noticed a significant increase in the number of Indian students enrolling in the MBBS program in Russia. The statement addresses the steps to enhance science, living circumstances, ease of admission for Indian students, and the implementation of development initiatives. In its capacity as Mari State University's admission partner, Rus Education has assisted the admission of more than 1200 Indian students to the MBBS program in Russia. In addition, the university offers Indian students specific on-campus FMGE/NExT coaching programs taught by renowned Indian professors and doctors.

In August 2022, the rector of the university announced the accommodation of 3,000 students of Ukrainian medical universities at Mari State University to help them continue their medical education in Russia. The news came out as a big sigh of relief for these stranded students who were denied admission in Indian medical colleges. Together with Rus Education, the university has made special accommodation plans for such students to ensure their comfortable stay in Russia. The other special facilities offered include arrangements of special classes for the transfer students from Ukraine to help them cover up what they have missed and hassle-free enrollment at Mari State University with their online transcripts.

Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N. led a Mari State University delegation to India twice in 2022 to attend the 23rd Russian Education Fairs organized by Rus Education in collaboration with Russian Houses in Delhi, Mumbai, Trivandrum, Chennai, Patna, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata. Throughout the events, the delegation interacted with medical students and answered their questions about studying medicine in Russia. The efforts of Mari State University's Rector are commendable, as he went out of his way to personally meet the students and their parents and share the necessary information about the university with them.

Since its founding, Mari State University has been successful in making the dreams of thousands of Indian students who had lofty aspirations of becoming doctors of the world a reality. The university's leaders are inspired and even more committed to setting new benchmarks to change the face of the Russian educational system, particularly medical education for aspirant doctors from India, as it celebrates 50 years of medical brilliance.

Indian medical aspirants dreaming to have a successful medical career six years down the line can join Mari State University, Russia. Contact Rus Education, the exclusive admission partner of the university in India, at 1800-833-3338 to book a seat now.

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

