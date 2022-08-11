Mari State University to accommodate 3,000 Ukraine returned Indian MBBS students

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/SRV): Mari State University, one of the top universities in Russia, recently announced plans to accept 3,000 Indian students, who returned to India from various medical universities of Ukraine, to resume their medical studies. The news is a sigh of relief to the 20,000 medical students seeking university transfer from universities of Ukraine and without any hopes about their medical careers.

Earlier this year during the special operation carried out by Russia in various territories of Ukraine, the Indian students were forced to leave the country and their future is now hanging by a thread as they cannot continue their MBBS study in Ukraine due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions. These students have been continuously looking for options for their MBBS study and now the Mari State university of Russia has come to their rescue.

Prof. Shevetsov Mikhail N., Rector of Mari State University, made the announcement during a special live session hosted by Rus Education. The session was aimed at helping Indian students from various universities in Ukraine interested in continuing their MBBS and establishing successful careers as doctors. Dr Dinesh Singla, Director of Rus Education, participated in this live session and spoke with the Rector of Mari State University about the plans of the university for the transfer of students from Ukraine to Russia.



Mari State University is one of the largest universities in terms of the number of international students studying at university. Currently, more than 4500 International students are studying at the university out of which, 1200 students are from India. With all the efforts of the administration and university staff, the students enjoy special arrangements when it comes to hostels, accommodations, education, and other facilities offered at the university.

Because of the current state of affairs in Ukraine, 20,000 Indian students pursuing medical education at Ukrainian universities are unable to return to Ukraine and complete their medical education because of uncertainty. These students have been repeatedly asking the Indian government to find options for the continuation of their MBBS course.

The Rector of Mari State University assured, Ukraine returned Indian students, of his full support and welcomed them to resume their interrupted MBBS studies at the university. Mari State University is one of the few Russian universities accepting transfer students from Ukraine.

During a vis-a-vis conversation with Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail, the Rector of MarSU, Dr Dinesh Singla asked a few questions relating to medical student transfer from Ukraine:



Q - What options does your university provide to Indian students from Ukraine?

The rector answered, "Mari State University stands in full support of Indian students whose education has been disrupted in Ukraine. The university has checked and compared the subjects and education programs of various Ukrainian universities and then made the final decision to welcome the students to complete their studies. The university promises a good infrastructure, high-quality medical education, and a warm environment to them. We also understand that some students are not able to get original transcripts due to certain logistical issues, we will accept digital copies of transcripts for these students and process their admission. "

Q- How many Ukraine-returned Indian students will be accommodated in MarSU in 2022?

The rector replied," Mari State University is ready to accommodate 3,000 Ukraine returned Indian students from the second year onwards. The university will aid them in adapting to the friendly environment and maintaining high-quality education."

Q- What is the reason why Mari State University is popular among Indian students?

Mari State University has a well-developed educational infrastructure, different beautiful places in the vicinity; proximity to Moscow, Kazan, and other major cities; inexpensive cost of living; sports infrastructure such as gyms, badminton, cricket, football, swimming pools, etc.; special English space; and more. It is a classical university with 100+ specializations in space, genetics, etc., as students from all faculties can indulge in intersubject projects. Moreover, MarSU has the biggest simulation center for MBBS students and an English curriculum for better understanding.

In the end, Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail reiterated that Mari State University is home to people from 48 countries and 100 different nationalities which makes our university a truly international university. Indian students returning from Ukraine can continue their medical education at Mari State University, gaining global experience while earning a globally recognized MBBS degree.

Any Ukraine-returned Indian students interested in continuing their MBBS studies at Mari State University in Russia can contact Rus Education, the university's exclusive admission partner in India. Furthermore, the University is prepared to accept Indian students with online transcripts from any Ukrainian university. Mari State University has made a significant effort to support returned Indian students from Ukraine and assist them in continuing their MBBS studies in Russia. All such Indian students who are willing to transfer from Ukrainian medical universities to Mari State University can contact Rus Education on their student helpline number 1800-833-33-38.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

