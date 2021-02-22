Marie Claire Paris 'Just Nails' launches its first studio kiosk in Viviana mall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/Digpu): Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons and Salon and Wellness centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi and Vadodara now launches its first franchise Just Nails Studio Kiosk outlet in the city of Mumbai at Viviana mall, Thane.

The Just Nails Studio, which is Marie Claire Paris' first outlet in Mumbai, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP - the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon and Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Academy)

Swapna Chiney, Viviana mallFranchisee; Vandana Bhardwaj, Director and Spokesperson at B2C Network; Vittal Shetty, Director and CEO at B2C Network celebrated the launch by adding a bit of glitz and glamour, Vindu Dara Singh of Bigg Boss fame and Dina Umarov, Owner of BlueSky Nails, the Chief guests for the evening, along with the other guests, were offered unique experience at the Just Nails Studio Kiosk. All safety precautions and protocols were followed during the event.



Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vandana Bhardwaj, the Director and Spokesperson of B2C Network LLP said, "This is our first outlet in Mumbai and we are glad to start it at Viviana mall, Thane. The Vibrant crowd of this mall will enjoy our specialized services in Nails, Eye-Lashes, Hair extensions, Mani / Pedi and Foot Spa. We are sure that this venture shall be successful with our Hard-working franchisee"

The Chief Guest for the evening, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarov, owner of BlueSky Nails said, "It's a beautiful Studio Kiosk with good technical staff and great location. It's an outlet where they are using BlueSky Nail products exclusively. This is Marie Claire's first outlet in Mumbai and I am sure that they will achieve success and open many more. All the best to Marie Claire team."

B2C Network intends to open hundreds of Marie Claire Salon, Just Nails and Wellness centres in India via franchising, as well as over 30 vocational training academies in the next 5 years. Its objective is to provide the best quality services where clients feel homely and to train cum employ skilled manpower through IIWA Academy.

