Marie Claire Paris launches its sixth salon in Hyderabad, India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI/Digpu): Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons, Just Nails and Salon& Wellness centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai and Vadodara now launches its sixth franchise Salon and Wellness outlet in the city of Hyderabad Khajaguda.

The Salon, which is Marie Claire Paris' sixth outlet in Hyderabad, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP - the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Academy)

Celebrating the launch by adding a bit of glitz and glamour, Rajitha Sirimalla - Khajaguda-Franchisee, Vandana Bhardwaj - Director & Spokesperson -B2C Network, Vittal Shetty - Director & CEO - B2C Network and Chief Guest for the evening Sri Vasireddy Amarnath (Educationist - Chairman of State group of schools) along with Smt. Usha Rani (Director Finance of State group of schools), along with the other guests, were offered a unique experience at the Salon that left them relaxed and pampered at the end of the evening.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vandana Bhardwaj, the Director and Spokesperson of B2C Network LLP said, "Thank you Hyderabad for such a great response! This is our sixth salon in the city and we are looking to open many more Salons & Wellness centres in Hyderabad. Marie Claire Paris keeps on upgrading and adding new services to the menu to assure all Global trend styles and new treatments are available in India for our clients. I wish our franchisee - All the best!"

Quote by Rajitha Sirimalla, the franchise of Marie Claire Paris Salon in Khajaguda, Hyderabad:



"We are so excited to launch the Marie Claire Paris Salon centre in Khajaguda, Hyderabad. Marie Claire, the lifestyle and fashion brand will cater largely to the premium clientele of areas around Khajagudawith our technically skilled technicians to offer services like Hair, Skin, Makeup, Bridal packages etc. A premium locality like Khajaguda has to have a brand like Marie Claire Paris Salon"

Quote by Chief Guest for the evening-Sri Vasireddy Amarnath (Educationist - Chairman of State group of schools) along with Smt. Usha Rani (Director Finance of State group of schools):

"It's a beautifully made salon, well-maintained hygiene, great location and the staff is well versed technically with all services. I was extremely happy with my services here. All the best to the Marie Claire team"

B2C Network intends to open hundreds of Marie Claire Salon & Wellness centres in India via franchising, as well as over 30 vocational training academies in the next 5 years. Its objective is to provide the best quality services where clients feel homely and to train cum employ skilled manpower through IIWA Academy.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

