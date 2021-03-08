Marine Electricals bags new order of Rs 81 crore from GRSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Marine Electricals India Ltd on Monday announced bagging a new order worth Rs 81.18 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for supply and service of integrated bridge system for anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project.

The integrated technical solution provider in electrical automation now has an order book totalling Rs 427 crore.

Chairman Vinay Uchil said the Indian shipyards have seen strong traction in last few years in terms of order intake. Wiith the renewed thrust of government, order inflows for shipyards are expected to be quite strong for construction of new vessels.



"As an approved vendor within the marine electrical and electronics ecosystem, this augurs well for Marine Electricals India as it provides strong visibility of orders with progress of ship constructions," he said in a statement.

The company has been a leading player offering comprehensive electrical solutions to marine segment as well as other industries for more than 40 years.

It has a strong presence in emerging segments with high electrical needs like solar power, railways, Metro, electrical vehicles charging, large residential and commercial buildings. (ANI)

