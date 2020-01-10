Markets open in the green

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Indian stock market started in the green on Friday and the BSE Sensex continued with its upward trend. It rose over 207 points or 0.50 per cent at 41,659 at 11 in the morning.

The Nifty too rose 64 points at 12,280 in the two hours of trade today, driven by gains in IT, private banks, auto, healthcare stocks, amid positive domestic and global cues.

Bulls regained control amid softening crude oil prices on Thursday following optimism in global markets after US President Donald Trump's comments on the Iran conflict eased worries and improved risk appetite.

The cooling off of oil prices lifted market sentiment, as India imports more than 85 per cent of its requirement. (ANI)

