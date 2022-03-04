Marks & Spencer launches their much awaited Homeware collection in India

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/Target Media): Marks & Spencer is excited to introduce their range of Homeware products to India, spanning stylish home accessories, soft furnishings, bedding, bathing accessories and kitchenware, designed to last, using materials sourced with care. The collection will be available at Ambience mall - Gurgaon, Kormangala - Bangalore, Samarth Aishwarya - Mumbai and online at www.marksandspencer.in, Myntra and Ajio from March 4, 2022.

Expect calming candles and home fragrances that smell just as good as they look, alongside sumptuously soft bedding, plump towels and chic cushions, beautiful dinnerware sets, comfortable ultra-soft towels and bathmats that will elevate any room. No matter what your style or colour scheme is, there is an item for every home that will help refresh your living and working space, providing a stylish, relaxing, and comfortable environment with high quality products.

Update your bed sheets and choose from a selection of fresh summer prints, colours and fabrics. Crafted from sustainably sourced and responsibly produced cotton fabric, it's kind to your skin as well as the environment. The Comfortable Cool bed linen is another must have bed dressing essential that helps provide a peaceful sleep. The fitted sheet is made with a Tencel® rich mix, which helps to keep your body temperature cool, as well as being a naturally breathable material.



Contemporary cushions will offer an uplifting pop of colour, print or pattern! Expect embroidered styles, quilted designs and plush velvet fabrications that add a decadent touch to the room. Or why not add a touch of nature with animal print inspired cushions, including the bee embellished velvet or the spring bird print that bring a tropical twist to your living space or the kids friendly Percy Pig print.



Next add elegance to your kitchen with classic and eccentric sets of dinnerware, barware, table tops, stylish tea-coffee mugs, jungle print platters. Also with the protective StayNew™ technology makes the products more resistant to dishwashing, for longer lasting colours and a smooth, glazed surface and resistance to chipping.

Bring the outside in with artificial plants and stems that require zero upkeep! Choose from cheese plants and succulents, to tall grass plants, palms and ferns that look just like the real thing and will work the room wonders.

Experience relaxation like never before with the Apothecary collection that are handcrafted to offer a truly heaven like experience. Crafted with real herbs, essential oils and fragrance oils, this exotic collection thoroughly rejuvenates your senses and keeps you feeling fresh all day. The product ranges from Body wash, Hand wash, Hand cream & hand lotions across Sleep, Tranquil, Restore, Calm and Balance Collection.

Discover bathroom comfort essentials like bath mats & bath towels that are designed in classic solid prints and quirky designs, including nautical stripes, geometric designs with jacquard borders, dinosaur prints and the much loved Percy Pig ™ character. The towels are made with the StayNew™ technology to keep them looking good as new, wash after wash.

Designed to last, Homeware at M&S brings contemporary, stylish, quality pieces, all at great value from stylish decor to relaxing home fragrances. The collection focuses on delivering a wide range, high-quality, value for money products to make a house - a home with your personal touches.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

