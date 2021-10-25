Marks & Spencer showcases India Festive Fusion collection with showstoppers Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/Target Media): Celebrating the festive season in style, the iconic British brand, Marks & Spencer presented their latest collection, India special occasion wear in a spellbinding fashion show in New Delhi.

Bollywood celebrity Neha Dhupia was seen on the ramp as the showstopper, who looked stunning as ever. The new mom was mesmerising in a deep green embroidered round neck dress with contrast colour paisley print. Accompanying her on the catwalk was her handsome actor husband Angad Bedi, looking dapper in velvet teal peak label blazer, black shirt and versatile dark trousers from the new occasion wear collection.

Neha, who delivered a baby boy earlier this month, looked tres chic in the India exclusive, fusion collection. The actor, being the popular body positive advocate, chose a relaxed fit dress and walked the ramp with no qualms about her post-partum body.

Commenting on the newly launched collections, James Munson, MD Marks & Spencer India said, "Designed in response to an increasing desire among customers for chic outfits that can work hard in their wardrobes, the latest collections can be dressed up for an occasion or paired down for daily wear. Neha looks absolutely fantastic in the collection, especially after recently welcoming her new arrival. It's great to have her and Angad join M&S this evening," he further added about the show and showstoppers.

Talking about her association with the brand Neha was ecstatic as she shared, "Marks & Spencer has been a constant in my wardrobe for over a decade now. From my early days, M&S was my go-to for must-haves, and fashion staples, and now I am wearing their India special occasion wear. I also love the evening wear for men, like what Angad is wearing. The brand never fails to surprise and delight, and I am glad to be a part of M&S event once again."



To which Angad added "Evening wear for Indian men from M&S is a sartorial treat. Some pieces like the Bandgala and Bandi jackets are a great addition to their existing product range. This collection helps make dressing up for any occasion easy."



The fashion show tossed up must-have pieces like elevated flowing dresses, chic pant suits, beautiful tops on female models. Male models wore opulent velvet bandh galas, dinner jackets, waistcoats, premium shirts in rich sateen and ornate prints, exquisitely tailored trousers and top-notch polo t-shirts. The presentation also showcased a combination of smart autumn-winter, loungewear and festive fare, as a part of this special celebratory fashion repertoire.

The collection is available at Marks & Spencer stores & on www.marksandspencer.in

Follow @marksandspencerindia on Instagram and Facebook for more looks!

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

