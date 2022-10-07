Marlabs announces launch of new digital development center in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marlabs LLC., a leading digital solutions company, announced the grand opening of its new Digital Development center in Pune. Marlabs is looking forward to tapping into the wealth of software and development talent available in the region.

Marlabs' new Digital Development center in Pune will train, upskill, and reskill employees in the technologies needed to help Smart Manufacturing and Digital Supply Chain businesses accelerate and innovate. The center will also serve as the backbone for the company to provide rewarding career opportunities to technology professionals in the ever-expanding solutions industry. In addition, the new office intends to leverage partnerships with leading Cloud-first ERP providers, such as Infor, to deliver Cloud-first Innovation to clients.

"This new center supports our growth plans by adding modern skill sets to execute a more comprehensive digital journey for our customers. The Pune metropolitan area possesses some of the most ideal talents we were seeking for delivering Manufacturing and Supply Chain technologies. By leveraging the right technical and functional skills, we hope to strengthen our industry presence and facilitate the region's growth and innovation," noted Siby Vadakekkara, CEO of Marlabs.

"We are committed to fostering a hybrid workplace and bringing our offices closer to our employees. Our brand-new offices are state-of-the-art facilities with a strong focus on promoting collaboration, co-creation, and mental wellness for our employees. We intend to create an inspiring work culture that drives innovation and joy at work," said Manish Singhvi, CFO of Marlabs.

Marlabs helps leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. It provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the US, Germany, and India. Its 2,500+ global workforce includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities.

