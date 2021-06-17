Martech Leader Netcore Cloud does a strategic investment in fast-growing Customer Lifecycle Management start-up, Easyrewardz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Netcore Cloud, a pioneer in Intelligent Customer Engagement & Communications, has acquired a minority stake with a strategic investment in Easyrewardz, an Omnichannel Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform.

This tie-up will enable Easyrewardz to constantly innovate with their product, accelerate their global expansion and provide access to the Netcore Cloud communication layer for their execution.

With this strategic investment, Netcore Cloud can now do a tighter integration with the Easyrewardz platform and offer the CLM stack to its customers, across all the touchpoints, building on their promise of Omnichannel Intelligent Customer Experience.

Co-founded by Tejas Kadakia, Sapan Kadakia, Angad Singh, and Soumya Chatterjee, Easyrewardz is a Flipkart-backed company that operates in nurturing lifelong customer relationships by offering an engaging brand experience and managing customer lifecycle. Easyrewardz, a cloud-based, industry-agnostic CLM platform, integrated with all brand's touchpoints, leverages the power of personalization by analysing data at every step of customer journey with its 360° CLM solutions.



Netcore has been relentlessly building upon the vision of delivering "Intelligent Customer Experience" to every consumer across all the digital touchpoints. This strategic investment augments Netcore's capability to nurture customer relationships by adding the entire Customer Lifecycle Management to its offerings.

With super-successful marketing automation platform and AI-powered personalization engine, further bolstered by Product Experience (PX) capabilities, the next step for Netcore Cloud is to excel in the CLM domain which is a very adjacent and a welcome extension to all the marketing automation platforms. With this strategic investment, Netcore Cloud takes clear lead over all its global competitors with a bunch of formidable and differentiated offerings.

"This is the experience era. You need to constantly amaze and offer the best experience to your customers across all touchpoints. Every interaction that you do today needs to be contextual, personalized, and a delight to your customer,"said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. "We have made 3 back-to-back acquisitions in the CX space and are striving for excellence. Customer Lifecycle Management is a huge subset of the customer experience domain. With Easyrewardz' capabilities, Netcore now further enhances its experience cloud to create customers for Life."

Soumya Chatterjee, CEO of Easyrewardz said, "NetCore is pioneer in the $5Bn CPaaS industry that is growing at 35% CAGR and a market Leader in the martech space.We have always seen them as an inspiration and are delighted to onboard them as a strategic partner.Leveraging deep integration of the platforms from Netcore and Easyrewardz, we are excited to bring to our clients, a true omni-channel marketing automation suite, integrated with POS that offers real-time rewarding capabilities across points, coupons and vouchers, and experience assessment via feedback, survey or polls."

