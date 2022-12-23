Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Celebrates 10th Year

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., India's leading participative sports firm hosted the Hyderabad edition of its 10th season of the 'Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit' which saw participation of over 4500 runners making it a truly magnificent experience for all. The one day event took place on December 18, 2022, at The Prestige City, Budwel, Hyderabad. Participants came from all over the country with large representations from various corporate organization and running groups from over 17 states and 71 cities.

This Hyderabad edition, held for the 6th time in the city, was special in many ways. Not only was it the first one in the city to be held post pandemic, but also marked the celebrations for the 10th year of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit race. The meticulous lay out of the course and seamless event planning ensured that the packed event went flawless in execution creating a memorable experience for all the participants

Hyderabad edition witnessed some great competition in the Legends Cup category, where competitive runners from across India ran for the grand prize of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Sukh Chain Singh from the India Army won the 1st spot, followed by Kasim Khan and Undigai Raman following closely in the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. On the other hand, Women's category saw many ups and downs through the run with Zahabiya Merchant winning her category. She was followed by Jyothi Poojari & Ekta Rawat, who clinched the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

As Title holders of the property- Maruti Suzuki India Limited continue to explore the synergies between brand Swift with its focus on performance and thrill and the Devils Circuit. Together they promote the theme of 'being limitless' which is epitomized by each participant.

This season of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit also welcomes Apollo Tyres, BunkerFit, Morpheus Dare to Dream, and Puma as partners. With a tagline of "Go the distance", Apollo Tyres has the same DNA as that of the property with a complete focus on overcoming challenges. Puma on the other hand finds a fit with the property on their "forever faster" positioning. The bespoke running tee created by them for all participants was a big hit.

Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, "I want to dedicate the Hyderabad Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the belimitless attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. As we complete a decade of this incredible property, we pledge to make Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our devilslayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year."



Through this current season Volano aims to engage over over 50,000 participants through the 8 cities edition which include Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Mohali and Delhi. The continual growth in these established 8 cities and encouraging response from newer cities reaffirms the appeal for disruptive sporting formats in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Season 2022-23 which kick started Chennai in November will conclude in Delhi NCR in March 2023, where the biggest prize in amateur sports category in Asia- 2 brand New Maruti Suzuki Swift cars shall be awarded to the winners in the Men's and Women's categories.



Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, a unique running concept, introduced to India by Volano is a disruptive sports property which has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix . Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire and ice.

Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit course with its 15 Military style obstacles is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of any runner. The finishers of Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit form the tribe of #devilslayers, the indomitable runners who prove to be limitless when it comes to facing challenges and overcoming the obstacles. After running 5 kilometers and conquering 14 obstacles, it is then that the runners face the Brain Freeze where they have to slide from a 14 Ft height in to a pool containing 20 ton of ice cubes. Brain Freeze literally freezes the runners leaving them shivering as they approach the podium to receive their finisher's medal.

In its 10th year now, it remains one of the strongest communities of amateur participants across the country.

W: www.devilscircuit.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

