Maruti Suzuki premieres CONCEPT FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited has set out on an aggressive plan to sell one million green cars over the next few years under its 'Mission Green Million'. As a part to realize this objective, the company showcased CONCEPT FUTURO-e coupe SUV at the Auto Expo 2020.

On the global preview, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "CONCEPT FUTURO-E is a design study. It presents possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment. The segment has recently seen a tremendous surge in popularity. A coupe styled SUV is a first from Maruti Suzuki stable and we are confident customers will like it."

According to a press release by the company, the vehicle has been conceptualized and designed by Maruti Suzuki designers, and the vehicle's characteristics are aimed at attracting the interest of the Indian youth.

CONCEPT FUTURO-e is defined by its distinctive SUV-coupe silhouette and balanced proportions. Its Silver Nebula matt body color is inspired by galactic hues and the high flip flop paint gives a dramatic and agile effect to the body and the characteristic purple-tinted glass adds to the visual lightness of the car.

Details like layered front bumper fins, linear etching patterns on the body and use of signature graphic elements, create a catchy visual movement in the design.



The dynamic interiors are inspired by geo-organic structural forms. The vehicle interior transforms itself to suit the driving environment with a play of transparency and mood colors.

The concept features flexible swivel travel seats and console to facilitate passenger comfort and ease of engagement with the infotainment system.

The Blue and Ivory high contrast color scheme accentuates the floating concept of the interior. Techno finished materials, inspired by nature, have been used extensively on the trims.

The use of translucency effect on the upper instrument panel gives it a futuristic feel. Wide sweeping HMI (Human Machine Interface) and layered secondary screens ensure all vehicle-related information is available on a single touch.

The car would be available with a wide array of powertrain options like hybrid & pure EV. (ANI)

