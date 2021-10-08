Marwari catalysts portfolio company Tinkerly labs raises 6.5 cr led by Navneet education

NewDelhi, [India], October 8 (ANI/ SRV Media): India's fastest growing accelerator platform, Marwari Catalysts Ventures has passionately supported dozens of Edtech startups since its initiation, and today one of its portfolio startups, 'Tinkerly', is making headlines as it raises Rs6.5 Cr in a round led by Navneet Tech Ventures.

Founded in 2015 by IIT-Delhi & XLRI alumni, Sharad Bansal, Om Prakash Godara, and Kapil Arya, this Jaipur-based EdTech startup has raised total funding of Rs10 crores with this round. The startup focuses on mixing the fun and hands-on learning experience to kids in monotonous Online coding classes by incorporating STEM educational kits as a part of their play-based curriculum.

By providing real-time learning and understanding, futuristic goals can be obtained with the help of EdTech startups like Tinkerly.

While some people believe that the Edtech industry is more of a consolidation, MCats believes that it's just the beginning of a new era

Tinkerly will use the funding in product development, increase consumer awareness, and expand in new geographies with vernacular content.

Tinkerly has a progressive pedagogical approach to making learning more fun and engaging for kids. The carefully curated courses with the help of industry experts are aimed towards the 360-degree development of young children.



The sector saw the need for changes and development more than ever before and the Covid-19 pandemic fueled this transformation by bridging the confidence within the society that learning is not confined within classrooms. Therefore, 'EdTech' became the buzzword.

This announcement today illustrates the growing phase of education startups in India as they report skyrocketing growth in the present scenario. And with the opening of new frontiers in the Indian Education sector that has paved the way for a comprehensive vision on education, Marwari Catalysts is contributing its bit by backing strong Edtech Startups such as Tinkerly that can bring this vision to action.

"We started Tinkerly to make kids creators instead of consumers of technology," the startup says in a statement.

Further adding, "Prior to COVID-19, exposure to robotics or coding was limited to students studying in less than one per cent of total Indian schools. With the adoption of online learning, access to quality learning has been democratized."

Speaking on the funding, CEO Sharad Bansal Co-founder of Tinkerly says, "The fresh capital will multiply the startup's efforts to rapidly grow the online user base and invest in technology. Tinkerly's unique (Kit + Live Class) courses combined with the support of Navneet Tech Ventures and MCats, will set new benchmarks of learning outcomes and spark the joy of making among students across the globe."

Commenting on the funding, Ketan Gala, Director, Navneet Tech Ventures, said, "Every child's hope and dreams have no boundaries. Tinkerly's child-oriented approach towards coding harnesses this enthusiasm and successfully channels it towards a productive learning experience. Programmes like these assist in the development of reasoning and analytical skills. Tinkerly's approach is in the right direction and ensures that our children are future-ready, and as a Company, they are taking a leap in the right direction as well."

In a press statement Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO- Marwari Catalysts, says, "Even though the edtech revolution in India is accelerating at a rapid pace, the mass consumer is still relatively untouched by the transformation that it can deliver. We aim to change that by supporting startups that can aid the development of education and thereby bring a revolutionary change in the startup ecosystem of tier-2, tier-3 cities, semi-urban, and rural India. As a result, having a portfolio of 35+ startups, 30% of startups at MCats are EdTech. Today, this news of funding is also a vote of confidence further motivating us to keep raising the bar even higher by backing more of these relevant brands in the education sector."

Further adding, Marwari Catalysts Ventures announces a virtual startup accelerator program "Thrive 3.0", to help new and upcoming startups in the Edtech space. The last cohort saw tremendous success and 5 startups were selected. Following the success, Marwari Catalysts is now open to support another group of extraordinary entrepreneurs with the launch of our second batch of the virtual startup accelerator program, followed by the Demo Day.

